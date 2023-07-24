Share on Pinterest The WHO has updated its nutrition guidelines on carbohydrate and fat consumption. Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

The World Health Organization has released new publications presenting the latest scientific thinking regarding the role of fats and carbohydrates in a healthy diet.

For adults, the WHO still recommends limiting fat consumption to 30% or less of daily calories.

For carbs, the new guidelines place emphasis on the source over its quantity.

The new guidelines also present new information for parents hoping to set their children on a healthy lifelong relationship with eating and nutrition.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has just released updated dietary guidance based on the most recent research and evidence.

The new guidance comes in the form of several documents, including:

In general, the WHO is focusing less on fat and carbohydrate quantity than it might have in the past and looking more closely at quality.

Not everything the WHO has to say is new. For example, the organization continues to recommend that adults should limit their consumption of fats to 30% or less of their daily calories.

A person’s energy intake is measured as calories provided by carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and alcohol.

However, worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975, and overweight or obesity affects over 340 million children and adolescents from 5 to 19 — with 39 million children under the age of 5 being overweight or having obesity in 2020. The WHO documents reflect a new emphasis on lifelong healthy nutrition.

The WHO guidelines find, for example, that children under the age of 2 should ingest mostly unsaturated fats. WHO strongly recommends that they should consume no more than 10% of their total calories from saturated fats, with 1% or less being trans-fatty acids.