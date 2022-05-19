Share on Pinterest The risk factors associated with dementia may vary with age, new research indicates. Ameris Photography Inc./Stocksy Dementia is a broad category of disorders that impact the brain and people’s ability to think, remember, and perform everyday tasks.

The exact cause of dementia is largely unknown but experts suspect a link between cardiovascular risk and dementia.

A recent study found that dementia risk factors, including lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, and specific cardiovascular problems, might change with age. Despite the many people impacted by dementia, there is still much about it that experts do not understand. For example, what risk factors make it more likely that someone will develop dementia? Do these factors change with age? A recent study published in the journal American Academy of Neurology found that vascular risk factors for dementia may vary based on people’s age.

Dementia: a significant problem Dementia is a broad category of disorders. The National Institute on Aging defines dementia as “the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning.” There are different types of dementia, but one of the most common is Alzheimer’s disease. People with dementia can experience a wide range of symptoms , including the following: Problems with memory, communication, or attention

Changes in judgment or ability to reason

Confusion or difficulty with problem-solving

Problems speaking or writing

Difficulty carrying out everyday activities Often what specifically causes someone to develop dementia remains a mystery. This is why researchers are constantly working to discover the risk factors. One area of interest is how cardiovascular health links to dementia risk.

Risk factors change based on age The study used a diverse cohort of participants and followed participants over ten years. They specifically looked at the risk of dementia based on cardiovascular problems and age. They included participants that were a part of the Framingham Stroke Risk Profile. The study included almost 5,000 participants. They looked at the participants’ health problems, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and then the number of participants who developed dementia during the follow-up. Researchers found that the risk associated with different disorders changed based on participants’ ages. The study authors noted the following highlights: At the age of 55, the most significant risk factors associated with developing dementia were systolic blood pressure and diabetes mellitus.

At the age of 65, the most significant risk factor associated with developing dementia was heart disease.

At the ages of 70 and 75, the most significant risk factors associated with developing dementia were diabetes mellitus and stroke.

At the age of 80, the most significant risk factors associated with developing dementia were diabetes mellitus, stroke, and arrhythmia. This information indicates that the risk factors vary between individuals and that preventive measures should take these factors into account. Study author Dr. Emer McGrath explained to Medical News Today: “Predicting a person’s future risk of dementia likely needs to be made at an individual level, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to predicting dementia risk. Indeed, our findings would support the use of age-specific dementia risk scores.” “Based on what we are seeing in terms of vascular risk factors, it is likely that controlling high blood pressure, preventing diabetes mellitus, and following a healthy lifestyle could help reduce a person’s risk of dementia later on.”

— Dr. Emer McGrath