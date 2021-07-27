Share on Pinterest A new study asks which of the two most common hypertension medications works best. TEK IMAGE/Getty Images

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are approved medications used in the treatment of hypertension.

ACE inhibitors are more commonly prescribed than ARBs.

A recent study compares the effectiveness, safety profiles, and side effects associated with each group of medicines.

ACE inhibitors and ARBs are equally recommended as first-line medications in the treatment of high blood pressure.

Currently, doctors prescribe ACE inhibitors more often than they do ARBs. However, few studies have compared the two classes of drugs directly.

A recent study published in Hypertension , an American Heart Association journal, set out to do just that. Study authors investigated whether there were any differences between the two sets of medication in terms of effectiveness and side effects.

ACE inhibitors and ARBs act on the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which is a system of hormones that help regulate blood pressure. While both ACE inhibitors and ARBs are effective, the way they reduce hypertension is different.

Angiotensin is a hormone that narrows blood vessels, thereby restricting blood flow and increasing blood pressure. ACE inhibitors block an enzyme that triggers the production of angiotensin, which therefore reduces blood pressure.

ARBs block angiotensin receptors in the blood vessels. This diminishes the blood vessel-constricting effects of the angiotensin.

While people who are beginning treatment for high blood pressure can benefit equally from either of these medications, the recent study reports that ARBs may have fewer medication-related side effects than the ACE inhibitors.

The large-scale study focused on over 3 million participants with no history of heart disease or stroke who began high blood pressure treatment using ACE inhibitors or ARBs.

Eight electronic health record and insurance claim databases in the United States, Germany, and South Korea provided data for the study.