A team of researchers has found that temperature increases of 1.5°C and 2°C in the United States would result in 1,600 and 2,100 additional deaths from injury, respectively.

Share on Pinterest A recent study predicts an increase in fatal accidents as temperatures rise.

These deaths would mostly affect men between the ages of 15 and 34 years. They would primarily result from transport accidents, suicides, drownings, and violence.

Because scientists predict that climate change will cause an increase in temperatures for decades to come, the findings are concerning.

Global heating means that there will be more extreme weather events, including prolonged heatwaves. These changes are mainly driven by greenhouse gasses produced by humans.

The researchers behind the present study wanted to find out whether rising temperatures would affect the number of fatal injuries in the U.S. They estimated the impact of 1.5°C and 2°C increases, figures they selected because the Paris Agreement pledged to keep global temperatures below these levels.

The researchers, based at Imperial College London (ICL), in the United Kingdom, Columbia University, in New York City, and Harvard University, in Cambridge, MA, published their findings in the journal Nature Medicine.

They looked at the number of fatal injuries per year from 1980 to 2017 in each state and county, excluding Hawaii and Alaska. They then analyzed anomalous temperature changes for these areas during this period.

By comparing the two sets of data, the researchers determined the number of additional fatal injuries in each state and county as a consequence of the heating effects of climate change.