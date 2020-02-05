Although national and international policymakers have long concluded that indoor tanning is a top risk factor for cancer and various skin problems, some studies still argue that there are benefits to this practice. But are those studies misleading?

Despite clear evidence to the contrary, a majority of industry funded studies still argue that indoor tanning can bring certain benefits, a new review has found.

According to data from 2015 — the latest available — about 3.5% of adults in the United States had made use of indoor tanning facilities in the past year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) define indoor tanning as the practice of “[u]sing a tanning bed, booth, sunbed, or sunlamp to darken [the] skin.”

Both the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) warn that the strong ultraviolet (UV) rays that people expose themselves to when indoor tanning can cause skin cancer. As a result, they advise people to avoid tanning beds and similar devices.

So why do many studies still suggest that indoor tanning is safe and even beneficial?

A new review of the literature on indoor tanning, which researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine in California conducted, shows that research that has received funding from the tanning industry consistently leans to the side of positive findings.

“Studies with financial links to the indoor tanning industry were much more likely to discuss perceived benefits of indoor tanning and to downplay the harms,” points out review co-author Prof. Eleni Linos.