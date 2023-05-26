What is inflammatory bowel disease? Inflammatory bowel disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks your bowels, causing inflammation, pain, and swelling in the intestines. Although researchers are still not sure exactly what causes IBD, there are some known risk factors, including: age

ethnicity

genetics

taking certain medications

diet Symptoms of IBD include: fatigue

fever, night sweats, or both

vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

loss of appetite

stomach pains and cramps

unexplained weight loss

joint pain

blood in the stool Currently, there is no cure for IBD. Treatment centers around reducing a person’s symptoms and avoiding any complications. Common treatments for IBD include: specific medications

surgery

lifestyle changes, including diet changes , quitting smoking, and lowering stress levels

Studying the effects of sugar intake on IBD When asked why he decided to study the effect of sugar on IBD, Tim Hand, PhD, associate professor of Pediatrics and Immunology at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at the University of Pittsburgh and senior author of the study, told Medical News Today: “Sugar is pervasive in the diet of high-income countries with the average person consuming up to a kilogram a week. This amount of sugar is unprecedented for our species and thus how high levels of sugar consumption might affect the intestine’s response to damage seemed like a timely and important question to answer.” For the study, Dr. Hand and his team used a mouse model to test the effect either a standard or high-sugar diet had on IBD. Mice were fed either a standard or high-sugar diet and then treated with a chemical to mimic IBD colon damage after they were fed one of the two diets. Scientists reported that during the study, all mice fed a high-sugar diet died within nine days of the 14-day experiment. All the mice fed a standard diet survived for all 14 days.

High sugar diet inhibits colon healing At the conclusion of the experiment, researchers examined the colons of the mice who had died after eating a high-sugar diet and found it inhibited the healing or regeneration process of the intestine. “The intestine is covered in an epithelial layer , like the skin, but with a layer of mucus on its surface,” Dr. Hand explained. “This intestinal barrier needs to regenerate itself every three to five days and does so via the action of ‘stem cells’ that divide to make new copies of themselves constantly.” “As you can imagine, these stem cells are very important in regenerating damaged epithelium and must divide even faster to replace dead and damaged cells. What we found was that high sugar concentrations directly affected the ability of stem cells in the intestine to regenerate in response to damage. Under high sugar conditions, when they need to increase their function, intestinal stem cells were unable to do so.” – Tim Hand, PhD, senior study author

How other diets affect IBD symptoms Dr. Hand said the study findings suggest that people with IBD might want to avoid sugary soft drinks and candy where a large amount of sugar can be consumed very quickly. He added that it’s also important to discuss any dietary changes with your doctor first. As for the next steps in this research, Dr. Hand said they are working closely with their collaborator Dr. Semir Beyaz at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories in New York to try to define how diet, the immune response, and the microbiota combine to shape the function of the intestine. “In addition to high sugar and high fat diets , as are common in high-income countries, we are also working on how malnutrition — low protein [and low] fat diets — contribute to intestinal disease in children in low-income countries,” he added.