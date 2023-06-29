Share on Pinterest Researchers are looking a possible connection between insulin and improved cognitive functions. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Researchers report that using intranasal insulin may improve cognitive functions in some people with dementia-related conditions.

They said the insulin treatment appears to have the most benefits for people with Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Other medical experts, however, said they felt the study was flawed and aren’t ready to recommend insulin as a treatment for these conditions. Intranasal insulin could produce some positive cognitive benefits, especially for people with Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment, according to a report published in the journal PLOS ONE. Researchers completed a review and meta-analysis of 29 studies with 1,726 participants examining intranasal insulin and cognitive function. The studies were published between 2001 and 2021. The median dose of insulin was 40IU. Ten studies examined the effects of a single dose. The others studied several doses over a longer time, with a median duration of eight weeks. The mean age of the participants was about 53 years. The researchers divided the participants into four categories of disorders: Mental health disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, major depressive disorder

Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment

Metabolic disorders, such as diabetes

Other disorders Healthy, cognitively unimpaired individuals were also pooled. The researchers reported that they did not find a significant difference in cognitive function after doses of intranasal insulin in people with mental health disorders, metabolic disorders, and other disorders. The scientists said they found significant improvement in participants with Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment.

The possible connection between insulin and cognitive abilities “Patients with Alzheimer’s could have impaired glucose processing in the hippocampus (an area of the brain involved in human learning and memory),” Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “Intranasal insulin may help with this and improve cognition.” One theory on why insulin can help improve memory and cognition is that memory centers in the brain are either faulty or cannot process sugar. “It could be possible that the number of insulin receptors in the memory centers in the brain becomes faulty or are somehow deficient to process sugar, said Dr. Shae Datta, the co-director of NYU Langone’s Concussion Center and director of cognitive neurology at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island. “Replacing insulin helps brain metabolism. Leading to the theory that brain insulin resistance can lead to cognitive deficits,” Datta, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. The side effects of intranasal insulin include: Hypoglycemia, which could lead to heart attacks and stroke

Nasal irritation or rhinitis

Lightheadedness

Dizziness

Nausea

Nose bleeds The researchers concluded that intranasal insulin can be safely tolerated and has the potential to improve memory by directly reaching brain regions involved with the regulation of cognition.