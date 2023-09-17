Share on Pinterest Scientists continue to look into the causes of autoimmune diseases. tianyu wu/Getty Images Although currently there are no cures for autoimmune diseases, researchers are still trying to find what causes them in hopes of developing new treatments.

Researchers recently developed a new type of vaccine called an “inverse vaccine” that showed potential in completely reversing autoimmune diseases in mice.

Scientists were able to do this without shutting down the rest of the immune system. Researchers from the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago say they have developed a new type of vaccine called an “inverse vaccine” via a mouse model. The new vaccine was able to completely reverse autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and Crohn’s disease without fully shutting down the rest of the immune system in the mice. An estimated 1 in every 10 people worldwide has an autoimmune disease — a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues within the body. Generally speaking, there are currently no cures for autoimmune diseases. Doctors use a variety of methods — including medications , surgery, and lifestyle changes — to control symptoms, sometimes referred to as “flares.” Researchers still do not know the main causes of autoimmune diseases. However, they do know genetics , environmental factors , and exposure to certain viral infections can heighten a person’s risk. This study was recently published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

How does an inverse vaccine work? During this study, researchers developed a new type of vaccine called an inverse vaccine. According to Dr. Jeffrey Hubbell, a professor in tissue engineering at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago and the lead author of this study, a regular vaccine induces immune cell activation to create cells that can kill infected cells and generate antibodies that can bind to and neutralize viruses that would infect them. “An inverse vaccine can instead unwind such immunity,” Hubbell explained to Medical News Today. “In an autoimmune disease, we are seeking inverse vaccines that can deactivate immune cells that have erroneously been licensed to attack one’s own cells and even generate cells that can act so as to further tamp down immunity, called regulatory T cells ,” he said. Through the use of the inverse vaccine, scientists were able to do this without shutting down the body’s entire immune system. “At present, autoimmune diseases are treated in a manner that creates nonspecific immune suppression , rather than immune modulation specific to the autoimmune disease,” Hubbell said. “Clearly, it is better to have an intact immune system and to address the specific molecules and cells that the body is erroneously attacking.” “Moreover, those immune suppressive approaches must be given chronically, whereas a vaccine approach has the potential to be durable and, if durability is very good, even curative,” he added.

Testing the inverse vaccine For this study, Hubbell and his team used a mouse model of a multiple sclerosis-like disease called autoimmune encephalomyelitis . In both conditions, the immune system mistakenly attacks myelin , which forms a protective sheath around the body’s nerves , including those in the spinal cord and brain. When the inverse vaccine was administered, scientists reported that the immune system stopped attacking myelin. This allowed the nerves to begin functioning correctly and reversed disease symptoms in the mice. “The body has a number of mechanisms to prevent autoimmunity,” Hubbell explained. “One such mechanism prevents autoimmune responses to our own aging and dying cells. Such cells in the blood are cleared by specialized cells in the liver and are processed in a way that induces and maintains tolerance to that dying cell debris.” “In our approach, we have created molecules that both look like debris from dying cells and bear the proteins that are attacked in a particular autoimmune disease,” he added. “This hijacks one of the mechanisms the body uses to maintain tolerance.”