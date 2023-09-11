Effects of the keto diet on reproductive hormones According to Dr. Karniza Khalid, a researcher at the Ministry of Health Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and lead author of this study, the effects of the keto diet on PCOS have been previously explored in clinical studies. However, no systematic review has studied how the keto diet affects reproductive hormone levels. “We decided to collate all the available evidence and synthesize the findings to allow for a robust conclusion and impact the clinical scene,” she told Medical News Today. For the study, Dr. Khalid and her team analyzed data from seven clinical trials evaluating the effects of the keto diet in women with PCOS. Scientists found women with PCOS who followed the keto diet for at least 45 days experienced significant weight loss, improved reproductive hormone levels, and lowered testosterone levels. “PCOS is a complex hormonal condition — hyperandrogenism and reduced insulin sensitivity being one of the hallmark endocrinological features. Induction of physiological ketosis from keto diet will reduce the circulating insulin level and IGF-1 , further suppressing the stimulus for adrenal and ovarian androgen production, hence limiting the level of circulating free androgen in the blood.” — Dr. Karniza Khalid, lead study author

How does the Keto diet impact PCOS symptoms? When a person eats carbohydrates, their digestive system breaks it down into sugar called glucose. As glucose enters the bloodstream , the body’s blood sugar levels rise, causing the pancreas to produce insulin. Insulin helps remove the glucose from the bloodstream to feed it to the body’s cells. If a person who is insulin resistant eats carbohydrates, the insulin the pancreas makes is not working properly. This ends up causing too much glucose to remain in the body’s bloodstream and the cells do not get the energy they need. Previous studies have found that females with PCOS who follow a low carb diet may see improvements in: insulin resistance

testosterone levels

weight loss and body mass index (BMI) There are a variety of low carb diets, with the keto diet being one of the most well-known. The keto diet focuses on eating protein and healthy fats, and very little carbohydrates. This ultimately uses up the body’s sugar reserves, causing it to start breaking down body fat for energy. This is not the first study to examine the keto diet’s effect on PCOS. A study in February 2020 found the keto diet to be a “ valuable non-pharmacological treatment ” for PCOS. Additionally, previous studies suggest low carb diets may help with PCOS-related infertility issues. A study published in November 2021 found a low carb diet to be an “ effective intervention ” for improving fertility health in women with PCOS. Another study in October 2022 found a very low calorie keto diet may help improve metabolic and ovulatory dysfunction in women with PCOS.