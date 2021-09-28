Share on Pinterest New research in mice may help open up new treatment avenues for Alzheimer’s disease. Maskot/Getty Images

Worldwide, Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common forms of dementia.

Using mouse models, researchers in Australia have identified one of the likely causes of Alzheimer’s disease. Some have dubbed the finding a “breakthrough.”

By studying the blood-brain barrier, the scientists have come away with a better understanding of why and how Alzheimer’s disease occurs.

Their findings suggest potential treatment and prevention options for the neurodegenerative condition.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that up to 5.8 million people in the United States live with Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition affecting parts of the brain associated with memory, thought, and language. Its symptoms range from mild memory loss to the inability to hold conversations to environmental disorientation and mood changes.

Previous research has suggested that various factors — such as age, family history, diet, and environmental factors — combine to influence a person’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, scientists in Australia have recently discovered an additional factor that may be responsible for the development of this neurodegenerative condition.

Lead study author Dr. John Mamo, Ph.D. — distinguished professor and director of the Curtin Health Innovation Research Institute at Curtin University in Perth, Australia — explained to Medical News Today the conclusion from the new research.

He said, “To find new opportunities to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s, we need to understand what actually causes the disease, and presently that is not established.”

“This study,” he added, “shows that exaggerated abundance in blood of potentially toxic fat-protein complexes can damage microscopic brain blood vessels called capillaries and, thereafter, leak into the brain, causing inflammation and brain cell death.”

“[Changes] in dietary behaviors and certain medications could potentially reduce blood concentration of these toxic fat-protein complexes, [subsequently] reducing the risk for Alzheimer’s or [slowing] down the disease progression,” he concluded.

The findings appear in the journal PLOS Biology.