Share on Pinterest Double or triple vaccinated people are less likely to get long COVID from the Omicron variant, the study showed. Siegfried Modola/Getty Images A new statistical analysis sought to understand the differences in the risk of developing long COVID with different SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The study found that after being triple vaccinated, the risk of long COVID was statistically the same for all the variants considered.

For people who initially had COVID-19 with the Delta variant, the risk of long COVID symptoms dropped by half with a booster. Among the many unknowns surrounding long COVID is if and how the condition may arise with different SARS-CoV-2 variants. A new statistical bulletin from the U.K. Office for National Statistics (ONS) takes a look at the risk of long COVID after an initial infection compatible with the Delta, Omicron BA.1, and Omicron BA.2 variants. The analysis focuses on individuals who have not previously experienced a SARS-CoV-2 infection and compared double-vaccinated with triple-vaccinated individuals. Triple vaccination included third and booster doses. The analysis found that in triple vaccinated individuals, there was no statistically significant difference in the risk of long COVID among the considered variants. Dr. Daniel Ayoubkhani, the ONS’s principal statistician and co-author of the analysis, told Medical News Today that the statistics offered insight into the long COVID risk with Omicron variants. “We believe this is the first published evidence to date on the epidemiology of long COVID following infection with the Omicron variant, and there is now a need for further research into the possible biological mechanisms behind our findings.”

— Dr. Daniel Ayoubkhani The statistical bulletin was posted on the ONS website.

Slight differences in variants The analysis revealed some differences in long COVID risk among recent SARS-CoV-2 variants. Double-vaccinated individuals with initial infections compatible with the Delta variant were 50.3% more likely to report long COVID symptoms than those who experienced COVID-19 with the Omicron BA.1 subvariant. The data also found that the risk of long COVID in those whose infections were compatible with Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 was not quite the same. For triple-vaccinated individuals, the odds of developing long COVID symptoms were 21.8% higher for Omicron BA.2 compared to Omicron BA.1. “Among triple-vaccinated adults, we estimate that approximately 1 in 15 people first infected with the Omicron BA.1 variant will report long COVID symptoms four weeks after infection, rising to 1 in 12 people first infected with the Omicron BA.2 variant,” said Dr. Ayoubkhani. The bulletin’s authors socio-demographically adjusted the data to eliminate as many potentially confounding variables as possible before performing their final calculations. Dr. Ayoubkhani and co-author Dr. Matt Bosworth, senior research officer at ONS, note in the bulletin that their primary analysis considered reported long COVID symptoms of any severity. However, they also looked into reports of more serious symptoms and found that “there was no statistical evidence of a difference in the likelihood of activity-limiting long COVID between the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants.”

Understanding the results The bulletin reinforces the sense that Omicron may not be as concerning as previous variants. “Omicron may replicate more readily in the upper airways than the lungs, potentially indicating a biological mechanism for a reduction in the risk of severe consequences following infection with Omicron variants compared to Delta,” Dr. Pouwels said. He also noted that “one could speculate [a] third vaccination provides better protection against severe outcomes than two vaccinations among those without previous infection. However, it may also be simply waning of effectiveness as more time passes since your most recent vaccination.” It may also be the case, according to Dr. Pouwels, that the analysis considered only those who have not experienced previous COVID-19 infections, “an increasingly smaller part of the population now.”