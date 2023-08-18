What is rheumatoid arthritis? Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition in which the body’s immune system mistakes its own tissues for foreign bodies. This can cause inflammation and swelling in not just the body’s joints, but also other areas and organs such as the eyes , lungs , and heart . Left untreated, rheumatoid arthritis can eventually lead to bone erosion and joint deformity . Common signs of rheumatoid arthritis Joint pain and swelling Loss of appetite Low-grade fever Unexplained weight loss Fatigue, loss of mobility Symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis may not be as apparent at first but may worsen over time. A person with the condition normally goes through periods of time where symptoms peak in what is known as a flare . As the symptoms lessen due to treatment or other reasons, they enter remission . Most people with rheumatoid arthritis will experience cycles of flares and remission throughout their lives.

What are glucocorticoids? Glucocorticoids are a type of steroid used to work with your immune system to treat inflammation. The body naturally makes glucocorticoids through the adrenal gland. However, sometimes a person may need to take synthetic glucocorticoids to treat an autoimmune disease, inflammatory disorders, allergies, or asthma. Types of glucocorticoid drugs include: cortisone

methylprednisolone

prednisone

dexamethasone Depending on the person and their symptom severity, the dose of a glucocorticoid drug a doctor prescribes will vary. Common side effects of glucocorticoids Water retention Mood changes Weight gain Muscle weakness Sleep issues

Examining low-dose glucocorticoids In this study, researchers from Charite – Universitätsmedizin Berlin focused on studying the use of low-dose glucocorticoids for the management of rheumatoid arthritis. The researchers noted that while the adverse effects are known from high-dose glucocorticoids, there is still more to learn about the side effects of low-dose glucocorticoids. The scientists analyzed data from five randomized controlled trials with two-year interventions to see how the low-dose glucocorticoid treatment affected people with rheumatoid arthritis. A total of 1,112 participants with rheumatoid arthritis from 12 European countries were included. During the two-year follow-up, the researchers reported that participants receiving low-dose glucocorticoid gained only gained about 2 pounds more in body weight than participants receiving the placebo. Additionally, they reported no significant difference in blood pressure between the two groups.

Encouraging data on steroids and rheumatoid arthritis After reviewing this study, Dr. Medhat Mikhael, a pain management specialist and medical director of the non-operative program at the Spine Health Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California, told Medical News Today he thought it was a good and encouraging study. “A lot of people, when you talk about long-term use of steroids for treatment of an autoimmune disease (like) rheumatoid arthritis, they tend to shy away (and) get scared,” he explained. “There’s definitely bad media about steroids that it’s going to make you gain weight and change a lot of your physiology.” “Showing that over 1,000 patients in 12 different European countries with the net result versus placebo gaining only an average over the two years of 2 pounds or 2.5 pounds and very minor changes or nothing of significance as far as blood pressure is a good encouraging point,” Mikhael added. Medical News Today also spoke with Dr. David R. Karp, a professor and chief of the Rheumatic Diseases Division at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He said there are pros and cons to this study’s approach, but it was reassuring to see that the effects of prednisone on weight and blood pressure were small. “However, there was still more weight gain in people taking 7.5 mg of prednisone per day compared to taking only 5 mg per day,” he noted. “This bears out most rheumatologists’ feeling that the lowest dose of prednisone that a patient needs to control their symptoms is better and probably it is best to be off prednisone entirely if other drugs are working. Most rheumatologists would not treat their patients with prednisone alone because of possible side effects not measured in this study.”