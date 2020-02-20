New research has found that older people who adhered to a Mediterranean diet for a year had healthier gut microbiomes and improved measures of frailty. Share on Pinterest A new study shows that older individuals who follow a Mediterranean diet have better gut health and reduced frailty. Mediterranean-type diets — rich in vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains and typically excluding red meat — have been the subject of numerous studies about health and nutrition. Existing research has found that many people who follow a Mediterranean diet may have better heart and metabolic health, live longer, and may even have better mental health. A new study conducted by specialists from institutions in eight countries — including the University of Bologna, in Italy, and University College Cork, in Ireland — is now adding to the list of potential benefits brought on by a Mediterranean diet. The researchers — who report their findings in the journal Gut — worked with data from a cohort of more than 600 older adults in five countries. They found that, across the spectrum, a Mediterranean diet seemed to improve aging individuals’ gut health and reduce frailty. The first author of the study paper is Tarini Shankar Ghosh, Ph.D., from the APC Microbiome Ireland research institute.

Seeking to reduce frailty The study’s authors point out that previous research has suggested that a simple dietary intervention such as switching to a Mediterranean-style diet might reduce frailty in older people. This is important because frailty involves the gradual breakdown of multiple systems at once, often involving widespread, low-grade inflammation that further contributes to poor health. To verify that switching to a Mediterranean diet could lower measures of frailty, the researchers involved in the current study recruited 612 individuals aged 65–79. Medical exams showed that 28 of the study participants qualified as “frail,” 151 were on the verge of frailty, and 433 showed no signs of frailty. The participants came from France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, or the United Kingdom. Of the total number, 323 individuals (141 men and 182 women) agreed to follow a Mediterranean-type diet for 1 year, while the rest continued with their usual diets and acted as a control group. The Mediterranean diet involved was rich in vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, olive oil, and fish. It featured very little red meat and few dairy products or saturated fats.

Better bacterial diversity in the gut To understand the diet’s effects on the health of older individuals, the researchers started by examining the impact on gut health. That was because previous studies have suggested that older individuals — particularly those who live in residential care facilities — tend to have less healthy gut microbiotas, possibly as a result of more restrictive diets. In turn, an unhealthy gut corresponds to poorer overall health and faster onset of frailty in older adults. When the researchers compared the compositions of the gut microbiomes of participants who had followed a Mediterranean diet for a year with those of participants who had followed their usual diets, they found significant differences. Stool samples revealed that after 12 months on the Mediterranean diet, the participants had better bacterial diversity in the gut, compared with peers from the control group. Moreover, better gut bacterial diversity was associated with improved markers of frailty, including better walking speed, better handgrip strength, and improved cognitive functioning. Participants who had adhered to the Mediterranean diet also displayed fewer markers of chronic low-grade inflammation.