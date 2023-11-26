Share on Pinterest Another study has found evidence linking the Mediterranean diet to slower cognitive decline. Kirstin Mckee/Stocksy

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. How we vet brands and products Medical News Today only shows you brands and products that we stand behind. Our team thoroughly researches and evaluates the recommendations we make on our site. To establish that the product manufacturers addressed safety and efficacy standards, we: Evaluate ingredients and composition: Do they have the potential to cause harm?

Do they have the potential to cause harm? Fact-check all health claims: Do they align with the current body of scientific evidence?

Do they align with the current body of scientific evidence? Assess the brand: Does it operate with integrity and adhere to industry best practices? We do the research so you can find trusted products for your health and wellness. Read more about our vetting process. Was this helpful?

Previous research into how protective the Mediterranean diet is of cognitive health has been inconclusive, partly because many studies have been based on dietary self-reports .

. By tracking metabolites in blood, scientists can gain a more accurate understanding of the foods a person ingests since it does not rely on self-reporting, which is often inaccurate in dietary studies.

Now, a new prospective study based on an analysis of participants’ metabolome has found more definitive evidence that consuming a Mediterranean diet promotes a slowing of cognitive decline in older people.

A solid connection between a Mediterranean diet and cognitive health has remained somewhat elusive. This is most likely because so many studies rely on participants’ self-reporting of their dietary intake, a notoriously unreliable means of collecting data.

A new study takes a different approach to measuring diet and selecting cases and controls. The study was conducted in two French regions; one was the discovery cohort and the other was used to validate the findings. The researchers used a nested case-control study design in each city to reduce bias between cases and controls.

In both cases, people with cognitive decline after 12 years of follow-up and the controls, those without cognitive decline at follow-up, were selected from the same regional cohort (the “nest”).

The authors overcame inaccuracies in diet recall by using biomarkers in blood samples taken at baseline to measure how much different components of a Mediterranean diet had reached participants’ bloodstreams.

Using blood serum biomarkers rather than participants’ recollections, the new study has found that people eating a Mediterranean diet are less likely to experience age-related cognitive decline.

The authors of the study developed a scoring system that measures individuals’ adherence to the Mediterranean diet. They call their system MDMS, which stands for “Mediterranean Diet Metabolomic Score.”

The researchers analyzed the participants’ blood serum for the presence of metabolites that result from the cellular processing of certain foods, resulting in an MDMS score.

Data from the Three City, or 3C Cohort, study provided the basis for the analysis. This was a study of dementia involving people from three cities in two French regions who were 65 years old or older. The regions were Bordeaux and Dijon.

None of the individuals had dementia at the outset of the 3C study in 1999–2000 when cognitive tests were administered. The participants were repeatedly tested every two to three years over a period of 12 years to capture any development of dementia.

At the outset of the 3C study, researchers took blood samples from the participants to measure 72 metabolites of interest.

In the new study, individuals from the Bordeaux region whose MDMS test results showed the greatest adherence to the Mediterranean diet were 10% less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment than people with lower test scores. In the Dijon region, they were 9% less likely to do so.