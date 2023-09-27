Share on Pinterest Experts say menopause hot flashes have been linked to memory difficulties in some women. Grigorii Galasuk/Getty Images Researchers report that “hot flashes” during sleep are associated with biomarkers for increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease .

. In their study, researchers noted that sleep itself was not found to elevate risk .

. They say the study is a caution to women who experience sleep hot flashes to reduce their controllable risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s. Menopausal women who experience frequent hot flashes during sleep may be at elevated risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. In a new study, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Illinois also report that the more hot flashes a woman has, the higher the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. The research is being presented at the annual meeting of The North American Menopause Society in Philadelphia. It hasn’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal. Women are at higher risk of Alzheimer’s than men. Two-thirds of people with the degenerative neurological disease are female. Decreased estrogen levels after menopause is one suspected reason, although the cause of Alzheimer’s disease remains unknown. Hot flashes have been associated with poor memory performance and alterations in brain structure, function, and connectivity. “There has been a convergence of findings showing that hot flashes – particularly when objectively measured and occurring during sleep – are associated with poorer memory performance as well as greater markers of small vessel disease risk in the brain, which has been linked to future dementia,” Dr. Rebecca Thurston, a study author and director of women’s bio-behavioral health at the University of Pittsburgh Department of Psychiatry, told Medical News Today. “This study further adds to that literature linking hot flashes – and particularly sleep hot flashes — to markers of poorer brain health.” The research is the first study to establish a link between hot flashes and recently identified biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease.

The potential link between menopause and Alzheimer’s Researchers tracked hot flashes using portable sensors to monitor skin temperature changes among 250 middle-aged women, then cross-referenced their data with the occurrence of biomarkers indicating elevated Alzheimer’s risk among the study population. The researchers reported an association between hot flashes and night sweats and increased white matter hyperintensities, a biomarker for small vessel disease in the brain that can lead to diseases such as dementia. “We do not yet know the underlying mechanisms, as some most intuitive potential mechanisms such as sleep and estradiol levels did not explain the associations seen here,” said Thurston. “Interestingly, these associations were not explained by sleep itself. There may be something particularly important about these nocturnal hot flashes that we have not appreciated up to this point.” “Given the adverse effect on quality of life and financial burden of [Alzheimer’s disease], it’s important that we learn as much as possible about potential causes and warning signs so we can be proactive before the onset of [Alzheimer’s],” said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of The Menopause Society, in a press statement. “Among other things, these findings indicate that women who experience frequent hot flashes, particularly during sleep, may warrant [Alzheimer’s] dementia risk reduction efforts,” said Thurston, who led the research team alongside Dr. Pauline Maki, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Illinois at Chicago.