Share on Pinterest Can mindfulness help people cope with the pandemic? Westend61/Getty Images

Research has shown that mindfulness practice can help people manage anxiety and stress.

A recent study explores online mindfulness classes as a means of helping people manage the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most participants said that they found the researchers’ online mindfulness session helpful.

Interest in mindfulness increased between May and August 2020.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mindfulness is a mental practice in which a person directs their attention to the present moment, having a nonjudgmental awareness of their immediate surroundings, thoughts, and feelings.

Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

A study by researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, NC, investigates the therapeutic value of online mindfulness sessions for people who have found that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their emotional health.

After an experimental online mindfulness session, 89% of participants reported that the experience had been helpful.

The principal investigator for the research is Dr. Rebecca Erwin Wells, M.P.H., of Wake Forest School of Medicine, who says:

“We are all born with the capacity for mindfulness. It can help reduce stress and anxiety, and mindfulness meditation practice can help enhance this ability.”

The inspiration for the study comes from a program of free daily mindfulness sessions called “Mindfulness for Milan,” which Italian physician Dr. Licia Grazzi presented during the lockdown period. Dr. Grazzi is one of the recent study’s co-authors.

The results appear in the journal Global Advances in Health and Medicine.