A new study finds that moderate consumption of alcohol may reduce the risk of recurring cardiovascular events.

It says people with cardiovascular disease who drink may experience a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke, angina, or death from cardiovascular causes if they consume 7–8 alcoholic drinks per week.

People who consumed 6 grams (g) of alcohol per day lowered their risk by 50% compared to people with CVD who do not drink.

Surviving a heart attack, stroke, or angina provides a person an opportunity to take stock of the daily choices they make regarding their health. One of these choices for people with CVD who drink alcohol may involve reconsidering the role alcohol has to play in their lives going forward.

A new study finds that drinking up to 7.5 alcoholic drinks per week may lower the risk of recurring heart attack, stroke, angina, and death in those with CVD who already drink than those who do not.

A standard alcoholic drink in the U.S. contains 14 grams (g) of alcohol. Since different potables contain different percentages of alcohol, a single drink in the United States would be:

12 oz of beer, which is roughly 5% alcohol

5 oz of wine, about 12% alcohol

1.5 oz of distilled spirits, typically about 40% alcohol.

Corresponding author Chengyi Ding says, “Our findings suggest that people with CVD may not need to stop drinking in order to prevent additional heart attacks, strokes, or angina, but that they may wish to consider lowering their weekly alcohol intake.”

The study appears in BMC Medicine , a journal part of Springer Nature.

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Nachiket Patel of C.A.I., a Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute, Arizona, who was not involved in the research, told Medical News Today that while the study was well done, “It has the same limitations and caveats in its interpretation as do all observational studies. There are no long-term randomized trials — which are the gold standard when it comes to research studies — of alcohol consumption performed.”

Said Dr. Patel, “I would still advise caution when promoting the beneficial effects of alcohol for cardiovascular risk reduction.”

The study does not suggest that people with CVD who do not already drink start doing so. Interventional cardiologist Dr. Hoang Nguyen — who was not involved in the study — told MNT: