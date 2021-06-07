Share on Pinterest A new statement from the AHA suggests that exercise should be the first-line treatment for people with moderately high blood pressure and cholesterol. FreshSplash/Getty Images

The American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) offer a new “prescription” for people with moderately high blood pressure and cholesterol: exercise more.

Their new statement suggests that exercise should be the first line of defense against moderate cases of hypertension and cholesterol issues.

Physically active people are less likely to develop and die from cardiovascular disease.

Regular exercise can lower blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and triglyceride levels.

The advice from the AHA for otherwise healthy adults with moderately elevated blood pressure and blood cholesterol is to “sit less and move more.” Together with the ACC, the AHA has released a new scientific statement that stresses the value of recommending physical exercise as the first line of treatment for such individuals.

Research indicates that physically active people have a 21% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease and a 36% lower risk of dying from it.

The paper defines moderate hypertension as a systolic blood pressure level of 120–139 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) or a diastolic reading of 80–89 mm Hg. It says that about 53 million adults in the United States, equating to about 21% of these individuals, fall into this category.

The authors also note that moderate LDL levels, which are those exceeding 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl), affect 78% of U.S. adults, or 71 million people.

Bethany Barone Gibbs, Ph.D., of the University of Pittsburgh, PA, was chair of the group responsible for writing the paper. Dr. Gibbs says:

“The current American Heart Association guidelines for diagnosing high blood pressure and cholesterol recognize that otherwise healthy individuals with mildly or moderately elevated levels of these cardiovascular risk factors should actively attempt to reduce these risks.”

People who meet these criteria are candidates for the lifestyle-only treatment of their condition, according to the new guidance.

“The first treatment strategy for many of these patients should be healthy lifestyle changes, beginning with increasing physical activity,” says Dr. Gibbs.