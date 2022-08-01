Share on Pinterest Scientists are edging closer to unraveling the mystery of unexplained hepatitis cases in children. Annie Otzen/Getty Image

Two separate pre-print studies offer clues to explain the mystery behind what is causing unexplained acute hepatitis in children.

Scientists have detected several potential culprits in affected children: a benign virus, two adenoviruses, and a small amount of herpes virus, as well as a specific gene mutation.

The authors of the studies are now looking to researchers in other geographic regions to confirm their findings.

Since January 2022, physicians have been treating unexplained cases of acute hepatitis in young children, some of whom have required liver transplants and some of whom have died. With the first cases diagnosed in Scotland and then spreading across the globe with over 1,000 cases, the cause of the outbreak has remained unclear.

In any aspect of life, problems with a single cause are typically simpler to work out. Solutions to problems with multiple possible factors can be maddeningly difficult to unravel, as has been the case with these hepatitis cases.

A pair of new independent but overlapping studies suggest that the unexplained cases of hepatitis in children are likely the result of one — or two — interacting viruses and perhaps a gene mutation.

One of the studies was conducted at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, and the other at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health in London, both in the U.K.

The studies detected high levels of genetic material from Adeno-associated virus 2, or AAV2, in nearly all affected children, although not in healthy children used as controls. AAV2 is very common, infecting nearly everyone in childhood, and may remain in the body at low levels indefinitely.

AAV2 is considered harmless and is not known to cause illness, adding to the mystery.

Intriguingly, since AAV2 can only replicate in the presence of other adenoviruses or herpes viruses, its presence may suggest that one of them is involved in these unexplained cases of hepatitis.

The Scottish researchers did find traces of likely adenoviruses HAdV (species C and F) and human herpes virus 6B ( HHV6B ). Researchers found HAdV C and F in six out of nine affected children and HHV6B in three out of nine.

In addition, eight out of nine of the children with acute hepatitis in the Scottish study shared a gene mutation, HLA-DRB1*04:01 . The mutation is not very common, present in only about 15.6% of Scottish blood donors.

Dr. Paul Spearman, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, who was not involved in either study, told Medical News Today said the findings were intriguing but needed to be explored further.

“These are intriguing studies that raise the possibility of AAV2, in combination with adenovirus, contributing to the hepatitis cases seen in children. The numbers are small, and the associations made can’t be said to be definitive. This will require larger studies.”

— Dr. Paul Spearman

“However, now the larger studies can also look for AAV2, and try to strengthen this finding. So, the importance here is that this is a potential clue to the cause, and now we have to take this observation and apply it more broadly to see if the link holds,” Dr. Spearman added.