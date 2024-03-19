Share on Pinterest Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss pill, amycretin, has had promising results in an early clinical trial. Image credit: SERGEI GAPON/Getty Images. Amycretin, a new weight loss drug developed by Novo Nordisk, has shown promising early results and is potentially more effective than the company’s established treatments, Ozempic and Wegovy.

In a phase 1 trial, the drug was found to significantly reduce body weight by 13% over 3 months — a noteworthy improvement compared to the 6% reduction seen with earlier drugs.

Despite the need for further research to fully understand amycretin’s long-term safety and effectiveness, these findings sparked an increase in Novo Nordisk’s stock prices as well as a heightened interest in GLP-1 agonist medications. Early findings from a phase 1 clinical trial announced by the Danish company Novo Nordisk, show that amycretin — an experimental drug they have developed to treat obesity — may be significantly more effective than Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide) at improving weight loss. The company has not yet published the data in a peer-reviewed journal, nor has it specified when it might do so. This may not come as a surprise, seeing that both Ozempic and Wegovy are primarily prescribed for adults with type 2 diabetes to help them control blood sugar levels. Of the two, only Wegovy has gained Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for chronic weight management in adults, though all semaglutide drugs appear to be associated with weight loss. Both medications belong to the class of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, and work by mimicking the action of a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite. Early results suggest that amycretin led to a 13% reduction in body weight over a 3-month period. Previous research demonstrated that semaglutide led to an approximate 6% reduction in body weight over a similar timeframe.

Pill form may make amycretin more desirable Experts, however, have stressed the need for more comprehensive research to verify the long-term benefits and safety profile of amycretin. Despite these cautions, Novo Nordisk’s stock value surged by over 8% following the drug’s presentation at an investor meeting on March 7, 2024.. The surging interest in a new class of medications known as GLP-1 agonists has propelled Novo Nordisk to become the most valuable company in Europe, despite facing significant supply shortages due to high demand. Amycretin differentiates itself from semaglutide medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, and from Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound (tirazepide) by being administered orally as a pill rather than through a weekly injection.

How does amycretin lead to weight loss? Like its counterparts, amycretin works by emulating the GLP-1 hormone that suppresses appetite. In addition, it also imitates another hormone, amylin . The limited information available suggests this method could be quite promising, but it is important to note that much more data are required. This is because amycretin has yet to be evaluated against other medications in a direct comparison trial. At a recent investor event, a senior development executive from Novo Nordisk highlighted the potential for amycretin to match the effectiveness and safety profile of CagriSema, another GLP-1 agonist drug by the company, targeting amylin. The company anticipates the results of a study on an injectable version of amycretin to be released next year. Based on these findings, Novo Nordisk intends to initiate a comprehensive development program.

Weight reduction notable in participants who received amycretin During a trial of amycretin that involved 16 participants with an average weight of 89 kilograms, those who received a placebo experienced a 1% decrease in body weight over a 12-week period. Studies indicate that GLP-1 agonist medications can reduce the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases linked to obesity, yet they also increase the chance of experiencing gastrointestinal issues. Importantly for patients to understand, research shows that once individuals discontinue these drugs, they tend to regain much of the weight they had previously lost.