Wegovy has been approved by federal regulators to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. UCG/Getty Images New research shows that people are much more likely to adhere to newer semaglutide medications for long-term weight loss than older anti-obesity drugs.

Semaglutides such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus were developed to treat type 2 diabetes but are also being prescribed for obesity.

Accessibility to these newer drugs is an issue with frequent shortages, high costs, and inconsistent insurance coverage.

While new drugs can make a significant difference when it comes to weight loss, experts say lifestyle changes are necessary for long-lasting results. In recent years, semaglutide medications sold under the brand names Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus have been a game-changer when it comes to treating not just type 2 diabetes but also obesity. Now, new research out of the Cleveland Clinic shows that people prescribed Wegovy tend to stick with it longer than older weight loss drugs with 40 percent still taking it a year later — a threefold increase from older anti-obesity drugs. The findings were published last week in the medical journal Obesity and experts say they offer some intriguing insights into the long-term use of anti-obesity medications. The study’s lead author told Medical News Today that positive results from the newer drug could help explain the long-term adherence.

Better results, better adherence for weight loss drugs Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1 analogs , have been developed in recent years as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide medications fit into this category. Wegovy have also been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat obesity. These drugs can help people curb unhealthy eating habits by stimulating hormones, which suppresses the appetite. They also help the stomach empty more slowly, leading to a more long-lasting feeling of being full. Hamlet Gasoyan, PhD, the lead author of the study and a researcher with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Value-Based Care Research, set out to explore whether patients were willing to stick with these prescriptions to treat their obesity. “We wanted to conduct this study since there is very little known about patients’ long-term use of anti-obesity medications and the factors associated with non-persistence,” he told Medical News Today. “We were expecting to see that individuals receiving novel AOM (anti-obesity medication) agents and those experiencing greater 6-month weight loss would be more likely to continue with their AOM treatment at one year, but we did not expect to see such a large difference in later-term persistence between semaglutide and the older-generation AOMs,” Gasovan said. Gasoyan and his colleagues concluded from the data that people who experienced more successful weight loss were more likely to stick with their semaglutide prescription than those who were prescribed older anti-obesity drugs. “This is encouraging and important information for clinicians, patients, and policymakers,” he emphasized.

Wegovy a game-changer for those who can afford it While the significance of this class of medications is hard to downplay, there are a few stumbling blocks for those who may benefit. First off, the soaring popularity of these drugs has made them scarce. Secondly, they can be prohibitively expensive for those who don’t have a comprehensive drug plan and insurance coverage may depend on what the drug is specifically prescribed for. Gasoyan says that monthly list prices for anti-obesity medications ranges from $200 for phentermine-topiramate (which is not part of the semaglutide class) to $1,300 for semaglutide. “Drugmakers of some of these medications have savings programs or coupons for commercially insured individuals which can reduce the patient’s out-of-pocket payments, but these are generally limited to 12 months or less,” he explained. “Most state Medicaid programs, as well as Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, do not cover AOMs. Many insurance plans cover Ozempic when it’s used as a treatment for diabetes.”