A review of data from over 23,000 people finds no evidence that low-dose aspirin or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can prevent dementia.

A round-up of existing evidence finds no proof that aspirin protects against dementia.

There is currently no medication that can prevent or delay the onset of dementia. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that 50 million people are currently living with dementia globally and that this figure will triple by 2050.

The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. However, there are several other forms of dementia, including vascular dementia, which can occur following a stroke, and Parkinson’s dementia, which occurs in some cases of Parkinson’s disease. Some people may experience mixed dementia, which is where various forms occur at the same time.

Researchers are searching for an effective preventive treatment to stem the rising tide of dementia diagnoses, and recent research has pointed towards existing anti-inflammatory drugs.

Several previous studies have suggested that low-dose aspirin, for example, could prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, a recent review of the evidence finds no evidence that aspirin or any other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can prevent dementia.

In contrast, the review warns that the regular use of these drugs could do more harm than good due to an increased risk of bleeding and gastrointestinal problems.