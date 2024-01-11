Share on Pinterest Researchers are endeavoring to develop a test that could help diagnose Parkinson’s early. Image credit: MoMo Productions/Getty Images.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects more than 10 million people worldwide.

Symptoms, which include tremors, muscle stiffness, and impaired mobility, are believed to be caused by build up of alpha-synuclein fibrils that impair the function of nerve cells.

There are currently no diagnostic tests for Parkinson’s disease, meaning that doctors usually diagnose the disorder by taking a person’s medical history and carrying out a neurological examination once symptoms are advanced.

Now, researchers have developed a technique to detect and quantify alpha-synuclein fibrils, which may lead to early tests to diagnose Parkinson’s.

It is most common in people over the age of 60 years, although early-onset Parkinson’s, which often has a genetic component, can affect people under 50 years old.

Symptoms occur when nerve cells in the part of the brain that controls movement are damaged or die, and stop producing the neurotransmitter dopamine, leading to problems with movement.

The damage is caused when a protein, alpha-synuclein , found predominantly at synapses — the junctions between nerve cells — clumps together to form fibrils. These fibrils, in turn, disrupt mechanical cell function or are toxic to the cells.

Typically, physicians diagnose Parkinson’s by taking a person’s medical history, assessing their symptoms, and carrying out a neurological examination. However, a firm diagnosis usually depends on the patient’s response to medication for Parkinson’s disease.

Now, a research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard has developed a molecular assay test that detects alpha-synuclein fibrils in samples of brain tissue and cerebrospinal fluid from people with Parkinson’s disease.

The researchers hope this technique may lead to clinical tests that can diagnose Parkinson’s disease in its very early stages, and might even lead to more effective treatments.

Their findings are published in PNAS.

Dr. Michael S. Okun, executive director at the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases, University of Florida Health, and medical advisor for Parkinson’s Foundation, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today: