Share on Pinterest A new study identifies neural links between depression and obesity. Westend61/Getty Images

There is a two-way relationship between obesity and mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety.

A study in mice suggests that eating a high fat diet may disrupt a newly discovered neural circuit in the brain that governs both mood and appetite.

A combination of two drugs that act on this circuit not only reduced signs of anxiety in the animals but also led to weight loss.

The animals lost weight after the treatment not only because they ate less but also because they preferred more healthy foods.

By 2030, experts predict that nearly half of all adults in the United States will have obesity.

There are well-known links between obesity and a wide range of physical illnesses, including type 2 diabetes , hypertension , rheumatoid arthritis , and some forms of cancer .

However, there is also a complex two-way relationship between obesity and mental illness.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 43% of the U.S. adults aged 20 years and over who are living with depression also have obesity. There is also an association between mental illness in general and obesity.

Weight gain is a recognized side effect of many antidepressant medications. Conversely, research suggests that obesity can have a psychological effect on people that predisposes them to depression.

But researchers believe that there may also be a more direct, physiological link between the two conditions.

Among the possible causes that obesity and mental illness may have in common are: