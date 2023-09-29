How obesity may worsen menopause symptoms This five-year study examined the health records of 119 women who presented to a menopause clinic. The women were divided into two groups — those with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 (classified as having obesity), and those with a BMI lower than 30. (A healthy BMI is between 18 and 25.) There was no significant difference between the two groups in age, duration of menopause, use of hormone therapy, and therapy acceptance. The researchers found that women with obesity were more likely to report symptoms, including vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes), genitourinary/vulvovaginal symptoms, mood disturbances, and decreased libido. Dr. Sherry Ross, OB/GYN and women’s health expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told MNT why this might be the case: “It’s thought that obese women experience more hot flashes and night sweats because fatty tissue acts as an insulator trapping heat in the body, generating additional heat. Others believe that obesity can lead to hormonal imbalances, causing an increased level of estrogen, that contributes to more intense menopausal symptoms.” Dr. Ashley Parr, D.O., OB/GYN at The Women’s Hospital at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA, agreed: “Women with obesity may have a different experience with menopause and treatment. Fat cells have the ability to produce estrogen, so even when the ovaries shut down in menopause, women with obesity could still have a significant amount of estrogen circulating in their bodies. This has a cascade of effects that change the entire hormone balance of the body. “

Why hormone therapy may be less effective with obesity The women with obesity were also less likely to experience symptomatic relief after systemic and/or localized hormone therapy than women without obesity. Dr. Pershad told MNT that they were investigating why: “It remains unclear if hormone therapy is less effective in women with obesity overall, or if the expected efficacy can be achieved with alternative design and administration routes. Our research group is actively looking into this area for further elucidation of this topic.” “Women with obesity are also at risk for many conditions that may make them a poor candidate for hormone replacement, such as heart disease and breast cancer. There are nonhormonal treatment options available such as SSRIs, SNRIs, and vaginal estrogen, depending on the symptom a woman is looking to treat.”

— Dr. Ashley Parr Dr. McElligot explained why women with obesity might find hormone therapy less effective: “If we made the assumption that the findings […] were on the right track — the severity and experience of estrogen deficiency is related to multiple factors, and obesity is one of them.” “Liver drug metabolism studies comparing adults [within a healthy BMI range] versus elevated BMI demonstrate that the amount of circulating drug in their body changes by BMI. […] The majority of studies on the efficacy of hormone therapy are performed in women with [a healthy] BMI. This means that the recommended dosing does not account for the effect of BMI on drug metabolism,” she added.

What is menopause? Menopause occurs when a woman has not had a monthly period for 12 months and typically happens between the ages of 45 and 55. However, menopausal symptoms can occur for several years before menopause — known as perimenopause — and for some time afterward. These symptoms, which include hot flashes, night sweats and disturbed sleep, vaginal dryness, mood changes, and a reduced sex drive, may be barely noticed by some women, but for others, they can be severe. Hormone therapy (HT), to replace the estrogen and progesterone that the body is no longer producing, is often prescribed to help minimize the symptoms.