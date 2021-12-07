Share on Pinterest A woman getting tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site at Times Square in New York City on December 6, 2021. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Omicron, which is the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, is spreading globally.

A South African study has found high rates of reinfection among those with previous confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections since the beginning of November. This was when scientists discovered the Omicron variant there.

These observations suggest that Omicron can evade immunity from prior infection.

A preprint study from South Africa suggests that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more than three times as likely to reinfect people than previous variants.

This ability to evade immunity from prior infection may be causing its rapid spread.

For the study, which has not yet undergone peer review, researchers rapidly analyzed 2,796,982 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in South Africa. All first infections had occurred at least 90 days before November 27, 2021.

The researchers identified primary infections and suspected repeat infections. They considered anyone who tested positive again more than 90 days after their first positive test to have a reinfection with SARS-CoV-2.

The team analyzed whether or not there were differences in reinfection risk during the first, second, and third waves. The second wave was dominated by the Beta variant, the third wave was dominated by the Delta variant, and experts assume that the Omicron variant has dominated reinfections since November 2021.

They judged a higher relative risk of reinfection among the population in any wave as indicating immune escape by the virus. Immune escape means that the virus can evade immunity acquired through either infection or vaccination.

Of the sample, 35,670 people (1.3%) had two confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. There were peaks of reinfection in January and July 2021, which corresponded with the peak of waves two and three in South Africa, along with a spike in reinfections in November 2021, which corresponded with the detection of the Omicron variant there.

The researchers suggest that this means that Omicron can evade prior immunity. They call for in vitro studies to test this.

They also note that although in vitro studies for the Beta and Delta variants suggested that they could evade prior immunity more effectively than the original Alpha variant, their own analysis did not show this at a population level. This is because there was no increased risk of reinfection in either the second or third waves compared with the first.

The authors suggest that scientists need to design better experiments to determine the risk of immune escape in vitro.

Dr. Chris Coleman — an assistant professor of infection immunology at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom — told Medical News Today: “This is a clear sign that the new variant is escaping immune responses, as this is evading the ‘natural’ response — which may be more complex than vaccine-induced response.”