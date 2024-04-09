Share on Pinterest Research suggests that a drug used to treat diabetes could be repurposed for early-stage Parkinson’s. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

In a study of people with early-stage Parkinson’s disease, a GLP-1 receptor agonist showed promising results in reducing impaired motor skills associated with Parkinson’s.

Lixisenatid — commonly used to treat diabetes — was given to half of the cohort for a year, and their motor skills deterioration showed almost no progression compared with the people who received a placebo.

Experts say the results of the study are promising but warrant further long-term research with larger groups.

Scientists have found that a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes can help reduce the development of motor skills deterioration in people with early-stage Parkinson’s, according to the findings of a new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The study, which was randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled, followed 156 participants in France whose diagnosis of Parkinson’s had been within the last three years, were on a stable regime of medication to treat symptoms, and who did not yet have marked decline in motor skills. The participants were either given lixisenatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that is used to treat diabetes or a placebo.

After 12 months, the 78 people who had been given lixisenatide showed virtually no further deterioration of motor skills that is commonly seen with Parkinson’s disease, while those who were given a placebo saw a worsening of those symptoms. Nearly half of the group who took lixisenatide reported nausea and 13% experienced vomiting.

Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, chief scientific and medical officer at the American Diabetes Association, told Medical News Today that while GLP-1 receptors are a relatively new field, the results of the study were promising.

“It is a fascinating study that is proof of concept that this class of medications may have some protective effect and be of advantage to someday treat Parkinson’s. It will be interesting to see if the results hold true for other newer GLP-1 agents like Ozempic/Wegovy and Zepbound,” Gabbay said.