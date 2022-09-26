Share on Pinterest A new gel may be able to relieve and treat symptoms of gum disease. Anna Efetova/Getty Images Almost half of all adults ages 30 or older have gum disease.

Researchers from the NYU College of Dentistry have developed a topical gel to help treat and prevent periodontal (gum) disease.

In experiments in mice, the gel reduced inflammation, and bone loss by 50%.

Scientists hope to bring the product to market as both a gel and oral strip people can use at home. Gum disease — clinically known as periodontal disease or periodontitis — affects almost half of all adults ages 30 years or older. Common treatments for periodontal disease include scaling , where a dentist cleans teeth below the gum surface, antibiotic medications, and surgical options. Now, researchers from the NYU College of Dentistry have devised a less invasive treatment option for gum disease in a topical gel. This study was recently published in the journal Cell Reports .

Treating periodontal disease In order to fully remove plaque and tartar buildup causing gum disease, a dentist normally performs deep dental cleaning techniques, including scaling and root planing . These processes allow the dentist to remove plaque and tartar on all surfaces of the teeth, including below the gum line. If gum disease does not improve through scaling, a dentist may move to surgical options, including flap surgery, tissue and/or bone grafting, and tissue regeneration. “There have been limited advances in the treatment of periodontal disease over the last 40 years,” explained Dr. Yuqi Guo, an associate research scientist in the Department of Molecular Pathobiology at NYU Dentistry and co-first author of this study. “Root surface debridement is the most common treatment, which is painful and often requires multiple visits to the dental office. Our noninvasive treatment for gum disease aims to offer people an alternative at-home option to prevent or treat gum disease.”

— Dr. Yuqi Guo According to Dr. Guo, the topical gel developed by the research team works by targeting and blocking the receptor for succinate — a naturally occurring molecule produced during metabolism. “The level of succinate increased in patients with periodontitis and our previous study discovered that succinate elevation led to activation of the succinate receptor to stimulate inflammation and bone loss,” Dr. Guo told Medical News Today. “These findings made the succinate receptor an appealing target for countering inflammation and bone loss — and potentially stopping gum disease in its tracks.” For the study, Dr. Guo and her team administered the topical gel compound to human gum cells in a laboratory setting. Scientists reported the compound reduced inflammation and processes that lead to bone loss. Researchers also applied the topical gel to the gums of mice with gum disease. They observed a reduction in local and systemic gum inflammation, as well as bone loss, in a few days. “When the gel was applied to the gums of mice with gum disease every other day for four weeks, the bone loss was reduced (by) 50%,” Dr. Guo added. “Mice treated with the gel also had significantly less inflammation and prominent changes to the bacterial composition in their mouths.”