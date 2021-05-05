The researchers have published their findings in the latest issue of the journal PNAS .

A pair of Australian alpacas have paved the way for researchers to develop a new therapy that could block SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, from infecting cells.

Camelids — which are a group of mammals including camels, llamas, and alpacas — produce “conventional” antibodies in response to infection. They also produce nanobodies, which are smaller antibodies.

Researchers have been looking at these nanobodies as a potential treatment against COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

For instance, in February 2020, scientists at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden started a study that involved injecting the coronavirus’s spike protein into an alpaca in hopes of developing a treatment to fight COVID-19.

After 60 days, blood samples from the alpaca showed that the animal had developed an immune response against the spike protein.

In the recent study, the Australian researchers immunized a pair of alpacas with a coronavirus spike protein. This did not cause the alpacas to develop disease, but it did prompt them to generate nanobodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The researchers then extracted the gene sequences encoding the nanobodies, and they used these to produce millions of nanobodies in the laboratory.

They used a Synchrotron, which is a cyclic particle accelerator, and cryo-electron microscopy , wherein they flash-froze solutions of proteins and hit them with electrons to produce images of individual molecules.

The scientists then mapped how the nanobodies bound to the spike protein and how this affected the virus’s ability to bind to the human receptor.

The researchers identified a nanobody that recognized the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including emerging global variants. The nanobody was also effective at fighting SARS-CoV, which is the virus responsible for SARS.

This suggests that nanobodies may be useful in protecting humans against other coronaviruses.

Then, the researchers injected the nanobodies adept at binding to the spike protein, either separately or in a combination of the two, into mice that they later infected with a variant of SARS-CoV-2.

They found that this nanobody “cocktail” reduced viral loads in mice with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“We could actually protect the mice from […] infection,” research lead Dr. Wai-Hong Tham, an associate professor at Australia’s Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, told Medical News Today.