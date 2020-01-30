Recent innovations in microscopy and other fields could help researchers better understand a type of receptor in the body — potentially leading to more effective treatments for type 2 diabetes.

Share on Pinterest Enhanced imaging of molecules involved in blood sugar control may, in the future, help improve type 2 diabetes treatments.

Recent research spearheaded by investigators from the University of Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, has used innovative technology to uncover more information about a key molecule, and this new understanding could have applications in the treatment of metabolic diseases.

More specifically, the team focused on obtaining better images of the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R), a receptor protein that is present on specialized cells — called beta cells — of the pancreas and on certain brain cells that produce insulin.

Insulin is a hormone that plays a key role in the regulation of blood sugar levels, and impairments in insulin production are the main characteristic of type 2 diabetes.

GLP1R can help regulate blood sugar by stimulating the specialized cells to produce more insulin. That is why the molecule has been a target for diabetes therapy .

However, so far, many of GLP1R’s various characteristics and functions have remained unclear because the receptor’s minute size has made it difficult to image.

Now, the team from the University of Birmingham and other international institutions has managed to use innovative, sophisticated microscopy to learn more about GLP1R.