A new study looks at the role of escapism, a motivation known to be powerful, in exercise dependence.

The study finds that when people are running away, rather than toward something, they are more likely to feel bad about their lives.

Such people are at an increased risk of developing exercise dependence or addiction.

When it comes to running for recreation or exercise, a person’s motivation can be a critical factor in developing exercise dependence or not, according to a new study.

The study explores the role of escapism in running and finds that people who use the activity to escape life’s problems are more likely to develop an unhealthy exercise addiction.

Escapism as a powerful motivational factor has been explored in other contexts dating back to the 1990s . A new study now aims to fill a gap in research by investigating whether or not escapism plays a role in running, and what that role might be.

The research team, led by Dr. Frode Stenseng of the Norwegian Institute of Science and Technology, recruited 227 recreational runners through social media sites.

Participants were evenly divided in terms of gender, and their running habits and styles varied. Anyone who reported running regularly was sent a study questionnaire to complete.

A questionnaire assessed the role of escapism in each participant’s running, the degree to which they were or were not dependent on this form of exercise, and their level of general life satisfaction.

The study appears in Frontiers of Psychology.