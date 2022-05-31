Share on Pinterest New research finds evidence of thyroiditis 1 year after infection with SARS-CoV-2 in some people. Yana Bulgakova/Getty Images The thyroid is a gland responsible for a variety of body functions, including metabolism, heart rate, and body temperature.

Researchers from the University of Milan, Italy have found a link between thyroid dysfunction and moderate-to-severe COVID-19.

Scientists also found evidence of thyroiditis in people with severe COVID-19 one year after infection, prompting the need for additional follow-up by healthcare providers. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent COVID-19 research has focused on how the disease impacts a person’s likelihood to develop other conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, heart disease , and diabetes . Now researchers from the University of Milan, Italy have found a link between thyroid dysfunction and COVID-19. And one year after infection, scientists found people with moderate-to-severe COVID-19 still had evidence of thyroid dysfunction. The study was recently presented at the 24th European Congress of Endocrinology in Milan, Italy.

What is thyroid dysfunction? The thyroid is a gland located on the front of the neck. It produces specific hormones that help regulate a variety of body functions, including metabolism, body temperature, heart rate, and digestion. Thyroid dysfunction occurs when something affects the thyroid, causing it to decrease or increase hormone production. There are four main types of thyroid disease: Hyperthyroidism happens when the thyroid produces too much thyroid hormone

happens when the thyroid produces too much thyroid hormone Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid does not make enough hormone

occurs when the thyroid does not make enough hormone Thyroiditis arises when the thyroid becomes inflamed, causing it to lower hormone production

arises when the thyroid becomes inflamed, causing it to lower hormone production Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disease where the body’s cells attack and damage the thyroid, causing lowered hormone production Thyroid dysfunction diagnosis occurs through a combination of a physical exam, blood test, and imaging by a thyroid scan or ultrasound . Treatment varies depending on the type of thyroid disease a person has and can include medications, beta-blockers, radioactive iodine, and surgery.

COVID-19 and the thyroid According to the study’s lead author Dr. Ilaria Muller, assistant professor in endocrinology, Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health at the University of Milan, Italy, the purpose of the study was twofold. One was to prove COVID-19 affected thyroid function and triggered inflammation of the thyroid, causing thyroiditis. Dr. Muller explained COVID-19 modifies thyroid function on a variety of different levels, including, “non-thyroidal illness syndrome — a complex combination of adaptive and maladaptive mechanisms inducing transient alterations of thyroid function tests in severely ill people — cytokine storm , alterations of the hypothalamus-pituitary-thyroid axis, and by triggering an inflammation of the thyroid gland — thyroiditis.” The researchers’ second goal was to correlate thyroid function with several parameters of COVID-19 disease severity. “We finally wanted to monitor the evolution of the thyroid dysfunction over time, up to one year after the SARS-CoV-2 infection, to verify the presence or absence of long-term consequences on the thyroid function,” she told MNT. Dr. Muller and her team studied 100 patients admitted to the hospital for severe COVID-19. Upon analysis of their thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) and other indicators, they found a frequent occurrence of thyroiditis in the patient population. However, the patients’ thyroids returned to normal levels shortly after recovery from COVID-19. The researchers then examined the same patients 12 months later. They found regions of thyroiditis remained visible via thyroid ultrasound in half of the patient population. Additionally, the scientists found four out of six patients had decreased uptake during thyroid of radiotracers such as technetium or iodine during thyroid scans . The decreased uptake is a hallmark of thyroiditis.