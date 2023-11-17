Share on Pinterest Adhering to high blood pressure medication is important to lower the risks associated with uncontrolled hypertension. A novel drug being studied may lead to clues for developing safe medications with longer-lasting effects. Jovana Milanko/Stocksy An investigational drug called zilebesiran has been found to be safe and effective in reducing systolic blood pressure in people with mild-to-moderate high blood pressure for up to six months with just one injection.

Over 1 billion people globally have high blood pressure. Hypertension places a person at a higher risk for various health issues throughout the body.

Problems with hypertension medication adherence According to Dr. George L. Bakris, professor of medicine and director of the American Heart Association Comprehensive Hypertension Center at the University of Chicago Medicine and lead author of this study, over 70% of people with hypertension either do not take their medications or do not take them as prescribed. “Hence (we) have less than 30% of people with hypertension controlled in the country,” Dr. Bakris told Medical News Today. “This is in spite of the fact that we have over 100 antihypertensive medications for use.” Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, a board certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA — who was not involved in this study — agreed: “It is thought that a large percentage of patients do not take their blood pressure medications as prescribed. When patients are not completely adherent to their medication regimen, (the) chances of their blood pressure not being under control increase, which in turn increases their risk of a cardiovascular event. A big problem is simply the large number of prescribed medications that patients need to keep track of, some of which need to be taken multiple times a day.” Dr. Jennifer Wong, a board-certified cardiologist and medical director of Non-Invasive Cardiology at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, told MNT she has found that compliance with high blood pressure medication can be difficult with any daily medication that does not have an immediate tangible effect. “Uncontrolled hypertension is a major risk factor for developing atherosclerotic diseases,” Dr. Wong continued. “And often it’s such a future event that many patients find it difficult to take …medication regularly. Every 10 mm drop in blood pressure can significantly reduce their risk for these diseases.”

How does zilebesiran work to treat high blood pressure? Zilebesiran is an investigational RNA interference agent targeting angiotensinogen (AGT) . AGT is a hormone mainly produced in the liver that helps regulate a person’s blood pressure. “Zilebesiran blocks the message within the cell that stimulates (the) production of a substance called angiotensinogen,” Dr. Bakris explained. “This is the substance that is transformed into angiotensin II — (a) potent agent that causes arteries to constrict and raises blood pressure.” “Angiotensin II has many purposes but, in excess, can raise blood pressure,” he added. “Thus, blocking its production reduces the likelihood of blood pressure elevation and will lower pre-existing high blood pressures.”

Drug lowered blood pressure for six months For this study, Dr. Bakris and his team recruited about 400 people with mild-to-moderate high blood pressure, defined as systolic blood pressure of 135-160 mm Hg. All participants were either untreated for high blood pressure or on stable therapy with up to two antihypertensive medications. Study participants received either 150mg, 300mg, or 600mg doses once every six months, a 300mg dose once every three months of zilebesiran, or a placebo. After six months, researchers found participants who received zilebesiran were significantly more likely to experience 24-hour average systolic blood pressure reductions of 20 mm Hg or more without needing to take additional high blood pressure medications. Study participants taking zilebesiran were also more likely to reach 24-hour average systolic blood pressure measurements of 130 mm Hg or less at six months. “I was pleasantly surprised that the effect lasted six months, but based on what I knew about the drug, I expected three months. Also, I did not expect the magnitude of the fall to be as great as 14-15 mm Hg, but more like 7-8 mm Hg, which is what the pills deliver. But then again, zilebesiran more effectively blocks the system.” – Dr. George L. Bakris