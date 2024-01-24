Share on Pinterest Could strength training boost heart health when combined with cardio? Nibuya Qubik/Stocksy New research suggests that a combination of aerobic exercise and strength training lowers heart disease risk as effectively as aerobic-only routines.

Incorporating strength training into regular exercise routines benefits people with certain health conditions, such as obesity.

However, more studies are needed to establish the heart health benefits of different intensity levels of exercise. Approximately one in three deaths in the United States is caused by cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A new study indicates that splitting the recommended amount of physical activity between aerobic and resistance exercise reduces cardiovascular disease risks as much as aerobic-only regimens. The results were recently published in theEuropean Heart Journal. The study, led by Iowa State University, followed 406 participants between 35 and 70 years of age over one year of randomized, controlled exercise. All participants had elevated blood pressure and met the threshold for having overweight or obesity with body mass indexes between 25-40 kg/m2. They were divided into four groups: no exercise, aerobic only, resistance only, or aerobic plus resistance, and those placed in a group with activity had hourlong, supervised workouts three times a week for a year.

How much resistance training should you do? The American Heart Association currently recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise per week. But additional sessions of muscle-strengthening activities that work all major muscle groups (legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders, and arms) are encouraged each week, Dr. Rigved Tadwalkar, board certified cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, told Medical News Today. “The study suggests that splitting the recommended amount of activity between aerobic and resistance exercise can be as effective as aerobic-only regimens, so one would aim for about 75 minutes of each per week,” Dr. Tadwalkar said. Stereotypical attitudes around exercise practices can be an obstacle to establishing a regular practice, so easing into these types of activities can be an effective way to get started, Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, board certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA, told MNT. “I typically recommend starting a new exercise regimen by simply walking. No special equipment is needed, you can go at a pace that is comfortable for you, and it can be done almost anywhere. For a harder workout, one can incorporate stairs into the exercise. For those with musculoskeletal issues, I recommend lower impact exercise such as stationary bicycle or water aerobics.” – Dr. Chen “Exercise often comes with its share of stigmas, from the fear of judgment, to feeling intimidated at the gym. These concerns can act as big barriers, deterring many from initiating or maintaining an exercise program,” Dr. Tadwalkar said. “It’s important to recognize that everyone begins their fitness journey from a unique starting point, and there is no universal approach to exercise. A personalized approach involves discovering activities that align with personal preferences and lifestyle, while understanding that starting small and gradually increasing activity levels is perfectly acceptable (and effective),” he added.