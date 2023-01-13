Share on Pinterest A study found a link between sugary drink consumption and male pattern hair loss. Annabelle-Louisa Golbeck/EyeEm/Getty Images

Researchers examined the link between sugar-sweetened beverage consumption and male pattern hair loss.

They found that men with male pattern hair loss consumed almost double the sugar-sweetened beverages of those without the condition.

They noted that their findings are based on correlation, not causation and that further research is needed to confirm the link.

Male pattern hair loss (MPHL) is the most common form of hair loss in men, affecting around 30-50% of men by age 50.

Recent studies suggest that the rate of MPHL may be increasing. A survey from China found that the condition affected 21.3% of men in 2010 and 27.5% in 2021.

Research shows that nutrition plays an important role in MPHL. Some studies suggest that glucose metabolism may influence hair loss.

Further research into the link between MPHL and sugar consumption could inform lifestyle choices for men at risk of MPHL.

Recently, researchers from Tsinghua University, Beijing, China, examined the link between sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) consumption and MPHL.

They found that higher consumption of SSB correlates to a higher risk of MPHL.

Medical News Today spoke with Dr. Ken L. Williams Jr., D.O., FISHRS, ABHRS, surgeon, and founder of Orange County Hair Restoration in Irvine, CA, and author of Hair Transplant 360 – Follicular Unit Extraction, not involved in the study, told MNT.

“Traditionally, most physicians or hair restoration surgeons understand that nutrients and diet play a key role in the overall health and well-being of our patients,” Dr. Williams noted. “Exercise, avoidance of tobacco products and illicit drugs, good nutrition, and a balanced diet are key to our patient’s health and longevity.”

The study was published in Nutrients.