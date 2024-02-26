However, researchers did not observe this effect in women under 30, indicating that solar radiation may affect female fertility more with age. More research is required to understand these factors and the potential clinical implications.

The results were significant for women over 30 who experienced higher levels of AMH in the spring and autumn when there were moderate levels of solar radiation intensity.

A recent study published in Steroids examined how exposure to solar radiation influences female fertility. Researchers examined levels of a specific hormone called anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) and how levels of this hormone varied during different times of the year.

Researchers are exploring various potential causes of infertility , such as environmental factors, and whether modifying these factors could have any affect on fertility outcomes.

Many people face fertility challenges, particularly those who are over 35.

Researchers looked at how sun exposure influenced fertility among women of younger and older maternal age. This study was conducted in Israel and included 2,235 women mainly between 20 and 40 years old.

Researchers wanted to better understand the relationship between solar radiation exposure and anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH), an indicator of female fertility.

“When evaluating the fertility status of a patient, often, an anti mullerian hormone level is obtained. This level correlates to ovarian reserve. Studies have revealed that AMH declines with age, and therefore also does fertility,” non-study author Dr. Kelli V. Burroughs, a national media women’s health medical expert and department chair of OB-GYN at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land in Texas, explained to Medical News Today.

However, researchers of the current study note that AMH doesn’t necessarily reflect the quality of oocytes.

The study authors looked at participant data for 4 years. Researchers measured solar radiation in the central district of Israel using data from the Israeli Meteorological Service website.

Researchers found that AMH levels declined with age, so they divided participants into two groups: aged 20-29 years and 30-40 years. For women in the 20–29-year category, researchers did not find an association between AMH levels and the seasons or solar radiation intensity.

However, the results differed for women in the 30–40 year group. Researchers found that AMH levels increased for these women in the spring and autumn when there were moderate solar radiation intensity levels compared to the winter months when there were low solar radiation intensity levels.

The levels of AMH during months of moderate solar radiation exposure were overall higher than months that had high or low-intensity solar radiation levels.

They also found that participants in the 30–40-year group who had AMH levels collected during the summer months had much higher AMH levels than participants who had AMH levels collected during the winter months.

Researchers further divided participants into 30–35-year and 36-40-year groups. In the 30–35-year group, they did not find a significant correlation between solar radiation intensity or season and AMH levels. In the 36–40 group, they discovered that AMH levels were higher in the months of moderate solar intensity and higher in the summer compared to winter.

The results indicate that exposure to moderate solar radiation may be helpful for women in their 30s who are trying to get pregnant.

Dr. Burroughs noted the following: