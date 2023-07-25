Share on Pinterest Prebiotic food sources are just as important as probiotics in a healthy diet. Lynne317/Getty Images Probiotics have become commonplace when looking to achieve a healthy diet.

Prebiotics are just as important as probiotics in building a healthy gut.

Researchers from San José State University have found five foods that naturally provide the biggest prebiotic “punch” for good gut health.

Onions and dandelion greens are among these five prebiotic-rich foods. Over the last few years, the term “probiotics” has become commonplace when talking about one’s diet. A global industry survey found 80% of consumers take a probiotic every day. Store shelves are full of probiotic supplements and some food manufacturers are even adding probiotics to their offerings. In a show about a healthy gut , probiotics definitely steal most of the spotlight. However, prebiotics are an important co-star that people should know more about as they help ensure probiotics work efficiently. And now, new research recently presented by San José State University at NUTRITION 2023, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, reports the five foods that naturally provide the biggest prebiotic “punch.”

More health benefits from prebiotics After reviewing this research, Allison Tallman, a registered dietitian and founder of Nourished Routes, told MNT it was not surprising that the five foods listed are high in prebiotics. “These foods are also high in fiber, which is beneficial for gut health as well,” she continued. “I think individuals will be interested to learn more about dandelion and Jerusalem artichokes, given that these foods are potentially not as recognizable to the everyday consumer.” Dr. Rosario Ligresti, chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at Hackensack University Medical Center, agreed. “I was not surprised at all because each of these foods (has) been shown to have many health benefits, so it would make sense they are also good for our gut and our digestion,” he told MNT. “Many of these foods, especially Jerusalem artichokes, are high in the indigestible dietary fiber inulin that, when broken down in the gut, release the healthy prebiotic nutrients that get to work to support our digestive health in so many ways.”

— Dr. Rosario Ligresti