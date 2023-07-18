Share on Pinterest Older people with a vitamin D deficiency have higher levels of inflammation, a new study has found. Image credit: Guille Faingold/Stocksy.

Inflammation is the mechanism by which the body responds to and fights infection.

However, chronic, or long-term, inflammation is associated with many diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and dementia.

Age, obesity, poor diet, and smoking increase the risk of chronic inflammation.

A new study has added to growing evidence of a link between vitamin D deficiency and inflammation.

The researchers suggest that, in older adults, vitamin D supplements may help reduce the risk of many inflammatory diseases.

Acute inflammation occurs in response to tissue damage, infection, or allergens , and is a necessary part of the body’s defenses. It occurs rapidly and generally lasts up to a few days.

Chronic inflammation, however, can last for months or even years. It can be caused by triggers including :

infection that the body fails to clear

long-term exposure to an irritant or foreign material

an autoimmune disorder, such as rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus

or an autoinflammatory disease , such as Familial Mediterranean Fever

, such as Familial Mediterranean Fever recurrent episodes of acute inflammation.

Inflammation is linked to lifestyle factors, including obesity , a diet high in fried, processed, and sugary foods, and smoking tobacco .

It also increases with age, so much so that the process has been termed “ inflammaging .” Inflammaging has been linked to cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cancer, depression, and dementia.

Several studies have suggested a link between vitamin D deficiency and inflammation.

Now, a large-scale community study in Ireland has found that older adults with vitamin D deficiency have higher levels of inflammation markers than those with sufficient levels of the vitamin.

The authors suggest that vitamin D supplementation could decrease the risk of diseases linked to chronic inflammation.

The study is published in PLoS ONE .

Lead author Dr. Eamon Laird, visiting research fellow at Trinity College, Dublin, told Medical News Today: “We did anticipate seeing these findings as previous research has indicated strong associations of vitamin D with inflammation across different groups in the population.”

“However, our work is nearly one of the largest population-based studies yet to look at this. We were surprised at the strength of the association and how it survived in the models even after adjusting for multiple factors,” he added.