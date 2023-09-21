Migraine and stroke According to Dr. Cecilia Hvitfeldt Fuglsang, a registrar in the Department of Clinical Medicine at the Department of Clinical Epidemiology at Aarhus University and a lead author of the study, while there have been studies examining the impact of migraine on ischemic stroke risk, they suggest that the impact mainly or perhaps exclusively existed among young women and not young men. “We wanted to see whether our findings would be the same and whether this sex difference also existed for risk of hemorrhagic stroke and heart attack,” she told Medical News Today. For this study, Fuglsang and her team conducted a nationwide study of Danish medical records of people between the ages of 18 and 60 that had been collected from 1996 to 2018. Scientists identified both men and women who had migraine headaches based on their prescription drug records. Researchers then compared the risk of heart attack, ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke before the age of 60 to the risks people in the general population without migraine have. Upon analysis, researchers found both men and women who have migraine had a similarly increased risk of ischemic stroke. However, the research revealed that women who have migraine headaches have a slightly higher risk of heart attack and hemorrhagic stroke, compared to men who have migraine as well as the general population. “I expected that we would find an association between migraine and these events, but I was unsure of whether the association was specific to women,” Fuglsang said. “For heart attacks, we cannot rule out that the association exists for males as well. The tricky part is that migraine is less common in men and this naturally affects the power of the results regarding the males.”

New awareness for doctors For women who have migraine and may be concerned about these findings, Fuglsang said we need to remember that the overall risks are low. “That being said, I would say that doctors should be aware of the association between migraine and cardiovascular risk — for both men and women,” she said. “How we may modify this risk is less clear. The main thing that can be done now is to optimize the treatment of any other cardiovascular risk factors and for instance, encourage smoking cessation.” As for the next steps in this research, Fuglsang said she hopes to examine the prognosis among people with migraine who have one of these events. “Also, it would be interesting to look at how we may diminish the risk of cardiovascular disease among persons with migraine,” she added. “This would, however, require a different type of data and study setup than what I am currently working with.”