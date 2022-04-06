Share on Pinterest New research in rodents cautions of possible cardiometabolic risks associated with yo-yo dieting. stockstudioX/Getty Images Researchers investigated the effects yo-yo dieting on the cardiometabolic health of rats by mimicking this with cycles of severe calorie restriction and refeeding.

They found that three cycles of restriction reduced heart and kidney function and increased insulin resistance, even if rats outwardly seemed healthy.

They concluded that yo-yo dieting could increase the risk of developing cardiometabolic disease. Between 2017 and 2018, 73.6% of adults ages 20 and over in the United States had overweight or obesity. Having overweight or obesity is a major health concern as it increases one’s risk of conditions including: Type 2 diabetes

Coronary Heart disease

Stroke

Gallbladder disease

Osteoarthritis

Sleep apnea Weight cycling or “yo-yo dieting” happens when people intentionally lose and regain at least 5 kilograms (kg) on three occasions or more. Estimates say that between 10% and 30% of men and women have tried this kind of dieting before. While losing weight can positively impact health, studies show that yo-yo dieting negatively impacts cardiovascular health as it causes factors including blood pressure and glucose levels to fluctuate. Most studies investigating yo-yo dieting have focused on its short-term impacts. Studying its long-term implications could help researchers better understand the risks of yo-yo dieting.

Rat study In a recent study, researchers studied the effects of yo-yo dieting with severe food restriction in rats. They found that rats who underwent yo-yo dieting had reduced heart and kidney function after three dieting cycles despite “looking” healthy. The new study was presented as an abstract at the Experimental Biology Conference on 1 April by the American Physiological Society. For the study, the researchers divided 16 rats into two groups. One group was fed a 60% reduced-calorie diet for 2 weeks followed by a 3-week period of weight regain for three cycles to simulate yo-yo dieting. The other group was kept as a control. Throughout the study, the researchers assessed the rats’ cardiac and renal functioning via ultrasound. They also tracked their insulin sensitivity via blood tests. After the first reduced-calorie period, the rats lost 20% of their body weight, however, this was regained during the ensuing 3-week refeeding period. The rats then lost 20% and 19% of their body weight over the next two periods of restricted calorie intake. The researchers noted that, at the end of the study, rats on a reduced-calorie diet experienced 20–40% reductions in renal artery flow and cardiac output. They were also more insulin resistant, which is a risk factor for diabetes. The researchers noted however that rats experienced no change in blood pressure or heart rate.