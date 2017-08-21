Respiratory depression: Causes, symptoms, and treatment



Respiratory depression is characterized by low, shallow breathing.

Respiratory depression means that a person's rate and depth of breathing are lower than normal. This results in low oxygen levels and high carbon dioxide levels in the blood. Without treatment, the condition can cause life-threatening complications, including coma and death.

Anything that depresses the central nervous system (the brain) can cause respiratory depression since the brain controls a person's respiratory drive. In minor cases, symptoms may be unnoticeable.

Other symptoms in most cases include slow and shallow breathing. Oxygen therapy and respiration machines may be used in treatment, depending on the severity of each case.

Fast facts on respiratory depression: Sedative medication, narcotic pain medications, and substances that depress brain function, such as alcohol and certain illegal drugs, are known to cause or increase the risk.

Symptoms include slow, shallow breathing, and in severe cases, respiratory failure or death.

Treatment options for respiratory depression depend largely on the severity of the case.

What is respiratory depression?

Respiratory depression refers to a failure of the lungs to exchange carbon dioxide and oxygen. This is a result of slow and shallow breathing.

Respiratory depression is also known as central hypoventilation. In most cases, breathing rates are reduced to 8-12 breaths per minute.

The condition can cause acid to build up in the body and lead to respiratory acidosis, a life-threatening condition associated with organ failure.

Common causes

Certain medications, in particular sedatives, and specific health complications are known to cause or increase the risk. Common causes of respiratory depression include:



opiate or opioid (morphine, tramadol, heroin, fentanyl) overdose

opiate or opioid (morphine, tramadol, heroin, fentanyl) overdose

postoperative (after surgery) opioid-induced or anesthetic related respiratory depression

stroke that affects the lower brain stem

ethanol overdose or poisoning

barbiturate overdose or poisoning

sedative overdose or poisoning

benzodiazepine overdose or poisoning

congenital (present at birth) central hypoventilation syndrome (CCHS)

central sleep apnea

severely elevated blood ammonia as seen in liver failure and cirrhosis

brain tumor pressing on the brain stem at the respiratory center

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of respiratory depression depend on the severity of the case.

In more severe cases, the symptoms of respiratory depression become more evident.

Symptoms of respiratory depression

Associated symptoms include:

confusion

disorientation

lethargy

fatigue

headache

dizziness

nausea

Associated signs include:

shallow, slow breathing with little noticeable chest movement

vomiting

headache

high or low blood pressure

reduced or pinpoint pupils

decreased breathing sounds and a distinct whistling or crackling sound while breathing

tremors

apnea, or abnormally long pauses between breathing followed by a deep sigh sounding breath

bluish-colored or tinted skin, especially in the toes and fingers

seizures

rapid heart rate

If left untreated, severe respiratory depression can result in the following:

respiratory arrest

cardiac arrest

brain damage

coma or death

reduced heart rate

If respiratory depression is suspected, or if several of the typical symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately. If someone is in the company of someone with these symptoms, it is vital to keep the person alert and moving as much as possible.

Diagnosis



Doctors will usually begin by asking questions about symptoms and reviewing a person's individual medical history and medication profile. They will then perform a physical exam to look for signs of abnormal breathing and heart rhythms.

Doctors will usually begin by asking questions about symptoms and reviewing a person's individual medical history and medication profile. They will then perform a physical exam to look for signs of abnormal breathing and heart rhythms.

After an initial visit, a doctor will usually order diagnostic tests to help confirm respiratory depression and evaluate its extent.

Tests used to diagnosis the condition include:

urine and serum drug screens

alcohol level

screen for other toxins

serum ammonia level

blood gas test, to calculate the ratio of acid/base and the amount of carbon dioxide and oxygen in the blood

computed tomography scan (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain to check for stroke or tumor

electroencephalogram (EEG)

Treatment

Common therapies and medications used to treat the condition include:

oxygen therapy

if caused by overdose, detoxification, often using medications that work against the effects of opioids, such as naloxone, methadone, and Suboxone

fluid therapy, either intravenously or orally administered

continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP, or BiPAP, machines

mechanical ventilation

Prevention

Some cases of respiratory depression are unpreventable, caused by accident or sudden disease. Some cases, however, can be prevented.

Ways to reduce the chances of developing the condition include: