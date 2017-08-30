Seven home remedies for shortness of breath



Shortness of breath is known as dyspnea. Shortness of breath is known as dyspnea.

Shortness of breath, or breathlessness, is when a person has trouble taking in enough air to breathe. It can range from mild to severe.

The medical term for shortness of breath is dyspnea. Despite being common, it can be uncomfortable and distressing to experience. Fortunately, when it is not a sign of a more serious condition, it can often be managed at home.

This article explores remedies for shortness of breath that people can try at home. It also looks at the causes of breathlessness and when a person should see a doctor.

Treating shortness of breath at home

When people know what is causing their shortness of breath and it is not a medical emergency, they may want to try treating it at home.

The following exercises can help treat breathlessness at home:

1. Deep breathing

Breathing in deeply through the abdomen can help someone manage their breathlessness. To do this at home, they should:

lie down, putting their hands on their abdomen

breathe in deeply through their nose, expanding their abdomen and letting the lungs fill with air

hold their breath for a couple of seconds

breathe out slowly through the mouth, emptying their lungs

repeat this pattern for 5 to 10 minutes

This exercise can be done several times a day, or as often as the individual experiences shortness of breath. It is best to keep breathing slowly and easily, and deeply rather than quickly.

2. Pursed-lip breathing

Another breathing exercise that can help to relieve shortness of breath is pursed-lip breathing.

Pursed-lip breathing helps to reduce breathlessness by slowing the pace of a person's breathing. This is particularly useful if shortness of breath is being caused by anxiety.

To try pursed-lip breathing at home, a person should:

sit upright in a chair with their shoulders relaxed

press their lips together, keeping a gap between them in the middle

inhale through their noise for a couple of seconds

gently exhale through their pursed lips for a count of four

carry on inhaling and exhaling in this way for 10 minutes

People can try this exercise any time they feel short of breath, and repeat it throughout the day until they feel better.

3. Finding a comfortable and supported position

Finding a comfortable and supported position to stand or lie in can help someone relax and catch their breath. If shortness of breath is being caused by anxiety or by over-exertion, this treatment is particularly helpful.

The following positions can relieve pressure on a person's airways and improve their breathing:

sitting forwards in a chair, preferably with the head supported by a table

leaning against a wall so the back is supported

standing with the hands supported on a table, to take the weight off the feet

lying down with the head and knees supported by pillows

4. Using a fan

Research found that using a handheld fan to blow air across the nose and face could reduce the sensation of breathlessness. Feeling the force of air while inhaling made it feel like more air is getting in. The treatment was found to be effective in reducing the sensation of breathlessness

Researchers did not find that the use of a fan actually improved symptoms when they were caused by an underlying condition, however.

5. Inhaling steam

Inhaling steam can help to keep a person's nasal passages clear, which can help them breathe more easily. Heat and moisture from steam may also break down mucus in the lungs, which might also reduce breathlessness.

To try steam inhalation at home, a person should:

fill a bowl with very hot water

add a few drops of peppermint or eucalyptus essential oil

place their face over the bowl, with a towel over their head

take deep breaths, inhaling the steam

It is important to make sure that the water is left to cool slightly if it has just boiled. Otherwise, the steam could scald the skin.

6. Drinking black coffee



Coffee may be used as a home remedy to help treat shortness of breath. Coffee may be used as a home remedy to help treat shortness of breath.

Drinking black coffee may help to treat breathlessness, as the caffeine in it can reduce tiredness in the muscles in a person's airway.

Some research has found that caffeine's effects slightly improve the way the airway functions in people with asthma. This can be enough to make it easier for them to take in air.

However, it is important to remember that drinking too much coffee can increase a person's heart rate. It is best to watch caffeine intake when trying this treatment, to make sure not too much is drunk.

7. Eating fresh ginger

Eating fresh ginger, or adding some to hot water as a drink, may help reduce shortness of breath caused by a respiratory infection.

One study has shown that ginger may be effective in fighting the RSV virus, a common cause of respiratory infections.

What causes shortness of breath?

Some people may experience shortness of breath suddenly and for just a short period of time. Others may experience it more regularly.

Shortness of breath that occurs regularly may have a common cause, or could be the result of a more serious underlying condition.

Shortness of breath that occurs suddenly might mean someone needs emergency treatment.

The different causes behind shortness of breath are explored below.

Common causes

Shortness of breath that happens every now and then can be caused by:

being overweight or out of shape

smoking

allergens or pollutants in the air

extreme temperatures

strenuous exercise

anxiety

Underlying conditions

Regular shortness of breath may be caused by a more serious condition that affects the heart or lungs.

The heart and lungs help carry oxygen around the body and get rid of carbon dioxide. As such, conditions that affect how they function can also affect a person's breathing.

Underlying conditions that affect the heart and lungs and can cause shortness of breath include:

asthma

anemia

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

abnormal heart function

lung cancer

lung diseases, such as pleurisy or tuberculosis

Acute causes

There are also some causes of acute or sudden shortness of breath that indicate a medical emergency. These include:

severe allergic reaction

choking

heart failure

heart attack

enlarged heart

blood clot in the lungs

pneumonia

carbon monoxide poisoning

foreign object inhaled into the lungs

Lifestyle changes

Depending on the cause of the breathlessness, there may be changes that people can make to their lifestyle to improve their symptoms.



Exercise to improve fitness levels may help to improve breathing. Exercise to improve fitness levels may help to improve breathing.

These changes include:

losing weight, if obesity is linked to breathing problems

exercising to improve fitness levels

avoiding exercise in hot conditions or at high altitudes

quitting smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke

avoiding allergens and pollutants

sticking to treatment plans for underlying conditions

When to see a doctor

Some people experience mild shortness of breath regularly and will have the cause diagnosed by a doctor. If a doctor has already diagnosed the cause, trying one of the home treatments above can be a safe course of action.

When someone experiences shortness of breath for the first time without knowing why, they should speak to a doctor. Only a doctor can give a proper diagnosis.

In some cases, shortness of breath is of a cause of immediate concern. A person should seek medical attention straightaway if they: