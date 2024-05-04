Share on Pinterest A new study suggests ancient grains like oats and buckwheat may help manage blood sugar and cholesterol in type 2 diabetes. Ulada/Getty Images A new study suggests ancient grain consumption is associated with improved health outcomes for people with type 2 diabetes.

Ancient grains like oats are rich in dietary fiber and phytochemicals that may help manage blood sugar and cholesterol.

Experts recommend incorporating minimally refined grains into a healthy, balanced diet to reap the most benefits. A new study highlights the potential benefits of including ancient grains in dietary patterns for people with diabetes. Ancient grains, known for their lack of genetic modification and higher levels of beneficial phytochemicals and fibers, may offer a promising avenue for dietary intervention. This new analysis of 29 randomized controlled trials suggests ancient grains like oats, brown rice, and millet may produce positive diabetes health outcomes, with particular benefits observed in blood sugar and cholesterol profiles. However, the study also points to the need for further research, given the variability and limitations of the data reviewed. The findings, published in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases, underscore the importance of dietary choices in diabetes management alongside traditional medical treatments.

Studying the impact of ancient grains on diabetes In this systematic review and meta-analysis, researchers assessed the effectiveness of various types of ancient grains in managing diabetes. The review included 29 randomized controlled trials, of which 13 were meta-analyzed. The studies involved a total of 1,809 participants, with a slightly higher proportion of males (55.2%) and an average age of around 56. The majority of participants had type 2 diabetes, with only one study including individuals with type 1 diabetes. On average, participants had been living with diabetes for approximately 14 years, with many managing their condition with oral medications or a combination of oral medications and insulin injections. All included studies looked at cardiovascular risk factors such as body weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol, with varying significant outcomes. However, they didn’t address other vital diabetes management aspects, like patient satisfaction, overall well-being, and the cost-effectiveness of using ancient grains in diabetes treatment. The studies included in the analysis most commonly examined the effects of oats, brown rice, buckwheat, or chia seeds on diabetes. Notably, only a fraction of the studies (24%) used whole, unrefined grains in their research. Using specialized software, the researchers combined and analyzed the studies’ diverse data to identify consistent trends in the impact of ancient grains on diabetes health outcomes.

Ancient grains improve fasting blood glucose levels In the comprehensive analysis, the vast majority of studies (96.5%) suggested a positive effect of ancient grain consumption on various diabetes markers, including insulin levels, hemoglobin A1c, fasting blood glucose, and cholesterol levels. Of the studied ancient grains, oats stood out for their potential to significantly improve cholesterol and fasting blood glucose levels in individuals with type 2 diabetes, which is supported by previous research . Brown rice also showed beneficial effects, particularly on HbA1c and body mass index (BMI), but not on other blood sugar and cholesterol markers, which is partially aligned with previous research, according to the study authors. Also of note, millets showed a significant effect on body weight, however, the study authors recommend interpreting this finding with caution due to potentially confounding factors in the included studies. Conversely, despite their known health benefits, chia seeds did not demonstrate a significant influence on diabetes markers in this meta-analysis, possibly due to the small sample sizes involved. The study found that ancient grains might benefit those with type 2 diabetes, but the results may not be entirely reliable due to the variability of the studies. The authors call for more standardized, in-depth research on ancient grains for diabetes management.