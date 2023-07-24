Improved skin elasticity and less water loss For this study, Dr. Lindsey Christman, graduate research assistant in the Food Science and Human Nutrition Department at the University of Florida,and her team recruited 17 women ages 40–67. They were randomly assigned either a dealcoholized wine or a placebo beverage that did not contain polyphenols to drink. Study participants drank about two glasses of their assigned liquid every day for six weeks. They then took a three-week break and switched to the beverage they had not started the study with for another six weeks. Researchers measured each participant’s skin conditions and markers of inflammation and oxidative stress at the beginning of the study, as well as at the end of each six-week period. Upon analysis, scientists found drinking the dealcoholized muscadine wine significantly improved participants’ skin elasticity. “We were hoping that it would improve elasticity,” Dr. Christman, co-author of this study, told Medical News Today. “Polyphenols in dealcoholized muscadine wine, such as ellagic acid, anthocyanins, quercetin, and myricetin , [may] decrease UVB-induced protease activation. These proteases are responsible for the loss in elasticity — and increase in sagging — often seen with aging.” Additionally, the wine was associated with a decrease in water loss at the skin surface, indicating the skin had a more effective barrier against damage. Researchers reported no significant change in the amount of participants’ skin wrinkles during the trial. And while there were some improvements in skin smoothness and less evidence of inflammation and oxidative stress compared to baseline, there was not a significant difference in these factors when comparing the dealcoholized wine to the placebo drink.

What is so special about muscadine grapes? The muscadine grape (Muscadinia rotundifolia) is a species of grape native to the southeastern United States. Unlike other grape varieties, they thrive in warm and humid climates. These grapes are generally dark purple or black. The juice can be used to make either red, rosé, or white wines. Muscadine grapes are known to be a major source of polyphenols — a type of antioxidant typically found in plants. “The muscadine grape [h]as been found to have a unique polyphenolic profile in comparison to other red wine varieties. As a result, the biological activity may be different in comparison to other types of red wines,” Dr. Christman said. Previous studies have examined the effect of muscadine grapes on certain cancers , including pre-clinical studies using cells from triple-negative breast cancer and prostate cancer . And a study in mice published in June 2021 suggested that dealcoholized muscadine wine might help alleviate inflammatory bowel disease.

Why dealcoholized wine and not grape juice? As muscadine grapes can also be used to make alcoholic wine and grape juice, wouldn’t they offer the same benefits? Not necessarily, said Dr. Christman. “These results cannot be extended to wine with alcohol, as alcohol adds a new variable and may alter the results,” she explained. “In addition, the dealcoholization process may have altered the overall chemical make-up of the wine. For this reason, the results can also not be extrapolated to juice either.” “However, this study does suggest that muscadine wine polyphenols have (the) potential to improve skin conditions, so there may be a chance of the same results,” Dr. Christman said. “However, a future study would need to be done with these products in order to confirm,” she added.