Risk factors for high blood pressure, or hypertension, include eating an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, smoking or drinking excessive alcohol, and having obesity or overweight.

Evidence is increasing that probiotics, whether taken as supplements or as part of a diet, might also help to lower blood pressure.

Now, a study has identified two probiotics that reduce blood pressure in mice with hypertension, suggesting that they could have a similar effect in people.

According to the World Health Organization , high blood pressure, or hypertension, affects around 1.28 billion people over the age of 30 worldwide. Almost half of those are unaware that they have the condition as, unless blood pressure is very high, it generally causes no symptoms.

In the United States, nearly half of all adults (48.1%) have hypertension or are taking medication for it.

Hypertension increases the risk of severe health problems, including heart failure and heart attacks, aneurysm, kidney failure, stroke, amputation, and hypertensive retinopathies in the eye, which can lead to blindness.

People can reduce their risk by giving up smoking, not drinking excessive alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, and eating a healthful diet.

Research has suggested that a healthful diet, such as the Mediterranean diet , positively influences the gut microbiome. One way that it may do this is by enhancing the number of probiotics or beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Now, a mouse study has identified two particular probiotics — Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus — that appear to reduce blood pressure.

The study, led by researchers from the City University of Hong Kong and Inner Mongolia Agricultural University, is published in mSystems, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.