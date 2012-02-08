Stomach acid drugs, known as PPIs (proton pump inhibitors), are linked to a higher risk of diarrhea caused by Clostridium difficile, a type of bacterium. Patients on PPIs who develop persistent diarrhea should be tested for CDAD (Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea), says the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If you are taking PPIs, and have diarrhea that does not go away, you should see your doctor immediately, the FDA advises.

Examples of PPIs include:

Dexlansoprazole (Kapidex, Dexilant)

Esomeprazole (Nexium, Esotrex)

Lansoprazole (Prevacid, Zoton, Monolitum, Inhibitol, Levant, Lupizole)

Omeprazole (Losec, Prilosec, Zegerid, ocid, Lomac, Omepral, Omez)

Pantoprazole (Protonix, Somac, Pantoloc, Pantozol, Zurcal, Zentro, Pan, Controloc)

Rabeprazole (Zechin, Rabecid, Nzole-D, AcipHex, Pariet, Rabeloc)

PPIs are used for the treatment of:

Dyspepsia

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Laryngopharyngeal reflux

Peptic ulcer disease (PUD)

Barrett’s esophagus

Gastrinomas and other conditions that cause hypersecretion of acid

Prevention of stress gastritis

Zollinger-Ellison syndrome

Persistent diarrhea, one that does not get better, is commonly caused by Clostridium difficile. Signs and symptoms may include stomachache, fever, and watery stools. Serious intestinal complications can subsequently occur in some cases.

CDAD can start in hospitals and spread from ward to ward.

The following people and patients are more vulnerable to developing CDAD:

Very elderly individuals

Patients with some chronic medical conditions

People on broad spectrum antibiotics

The FDA says it is working closely with PPI makers so that they may include details about CDAD risk linked to taking the medications on their labels.