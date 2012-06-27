Despite all the alarming health problems associated with smoking tobacco cigarettes, many people today are addicted and cannot find a way to give up permanently. The E-cigarette, or electronic cigarette, is a healthier alternative that many heavily addicted smokers have switched over to, says the E-cigarette industry.

However, the industry has yet to produce results of large-scale randomized human studies to back their claims.

When citing examples of how electronic cigarettes have helped people quit tobacco smoking, the industry uses anecdotal evidence, usually citing well known individuals, rather than statistically convincing data. In a press release this week, The Electronic Cigarette Hub wrote:

“E-cigarettes have already helped thousands of people, including actress Katherine Heigl. Users say it looks and feels like smoking a real cigarette. The E-cigarette even has the glowing red tip; but unlike a tobacco cigarette, it produces an odorless water vapor – there is no smoke; you don’t light it.”

E-cigarettes, or vapor cigarettes, work by superheating a cartridge that gives the smoker a dose of nicotine in the form of water vapor. This vapor can be flavored with cherry, chocolate, vanilla, tobacco, and menthol. The body absorbs the nicotine and then exhales this water vapor, which the industry claims leaves no harm to the person or its surroundings. Sellers of E-cigarettes say the water vapor has no chemicals or carcinogens (cancer causing substances) – it cannot cause second-hand harm to others or the environment – i.e. there is no second hand smoke (passive smoking).



A survey carried out by researchers from the University of Alberta, School of Public Health found that most E-cigarette users are switching over as a complete replacement for cigarettes.

The following is a quote provided by The Electronic Cigarette Hub – James Kenton from Pittsburg, PA, switched to e cigs and could not be happier.

“I made the switch to e-cigarettes and it is the best decision I have ever made. I feel great and am not waking up congested or short of breath anymore. My family is very proud of me and so am I. I no longer smell like an ashtray and do not have to worry about the smell bothering my son when I am holding him. My wife also seems to want to get a little closer to me more often also. I m so thankful for the creation of e-cigarettes.”

Although James Kenton appears to have benefited greatly, this is not scientific proof that the benefits of E-cigarettes far outweigh possible harms.

The industry adds that by switching to e-cigarettes, smokers will be able to use their new smoke-free device in restricted areas where tobacco smoking is forbidden, such as bars, hotel rooms, airports, and restaurants.

The Electronic Cigarette Hub claims that with these devices the user’s teeth will not turn yellow and lungs will not be damaged, because they contain no tar or other harmful toxins.