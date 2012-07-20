A new type of technology that precisely targets the causes of irregular heart rhythms in patients with atrial fibrillation has the potential to nearly double the success rate of treating the conditionJournal of the American College of Cardiology
the new targeting method achieved an 86% improvement on the current treatment
Atrial fibrillationarrhythmia
the new targeting method achieved an 86% improvement on the current treatment
Atrial fibrillationarrhythmia
This shows atrial fibrillation is much simpler than the conventional view that the waves that cause the disturbance are chaotic and non-localized, thus requiring a lengthy procedure to eliminate.
The results show that in 86% of the FIRM-guided patients, the new procedure allowed the doctors to shut down or very significantly slow atrial fibrillation in an average of just 2.5 minutes.
“This is the dawn of a new phase of managing this common arrhythmia that is mechanism-based,” said Shivkumar.