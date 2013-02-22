Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine), a new medication for the treatment of HER2-positive, metastatic breast cancer, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA.

Metastatic, also known as late-stage, means the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

HER2, a protein which drives normal cell growth, is found in larger quantities in several kinds of cancer cells (HER2-positive), including a number of breast cancers. The HER2 protein contributes to the growth and survival of cancer cells in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

HER2 stands for Human Epidermal growth factor Receptor 2.

Kadcyla is to be used for patients who have already been treated with other anti-HER2 therapies – trastuzumab, as well as taxanes, a class of chemotherapy medications widely used for breast cancer treatment.

Richard Pazdur, M.D., director of the Office of Hematology and Oncology Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said:

“Kadcyla is trastuzumab connected to a drug called DM1 that interferes with cancer cell growth. Kadcyla delivers the drug to the cancer site to shrink the tumor, slow disease progression and prolong survival. It is the fourth approved drug that targets the HER2 protein.”

Kadcyla, which was referred to as T-DM1 during the research phase, was reviewed under the FDA’s priority review program, which allows submissions to go through an accelerated 6-month process. The program is designed for medications that are shown to be safe and effective when no other suitable therapy exists, or can offer considerable improvements compared to products already on the market.

There are currently three other FDA-approved medications for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer: trastuzumab (approved 1998), lapatinib (approved 2007) and Pertuzumab (approved 2012).

FDA experts evaluated Kadcyla’s safety and efficacy by examining data from The EMILIA study involving 991 patients who were randomly assigned into two groups:

The Kadcyla group

The lapatinib plus capecitabine group (capecitabine is also a chemotherapy drug)

The patients continued receiving treatment until either the cancer progressed or the side effects from the medication(s) became too much to bear. The study had two co-primary endpoints:

Progression-free survival, meaning how long it took before the cancer started progressing again.

Overall survival (how long patients lived for).

The trial results showed: