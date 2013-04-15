The U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) is currently doing everything it can to cancel the distribution and sale of all dietary supplements containing a stimulant commonly used for weight loss called dimethylamylamine (DMAA).

DMAA is an organic compound used in products that cause weight loss or muscle development. However, the ingredient can cause serious side effects, such as:

High blood pressure

Heart attack Trouble breathing Tightening of the chest



There have been a total of 86 cases of illness or death related to DMAA consumption, according to the FDA. Some of the illnesses include heart problems and nervous system or psychiatric disorders, although there is no evidence to suggest that DMAA was the actual cause of these conditions.

All companies that use DMAA in their products have received a warning letter from the FDA, stating that products containing DMAA are dangerous.

The move by the Agency will ensure that the DMAA is not available to consumers. Every company that received the letter has agreed to stop adding the DMAA to their products, except USPLabs, which is challenging the FDA by submitting published studies that show no health risks associated with its consumption.

The FDA reviewed the studies that USPLabs submitted, but did not find enough evidence to conclude that there are no health risks associated with DMAA.

Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., the director of the FDA’s Division of Dietary Supplement Program, said:

“We are very concerned. We think consumers should stay away from products containing dimethylamylamine (DMAA).”

According to Dr. Fabricant, the FDA is working on a formal response to USPLabs, explaining why the evidence was insufficient.

While the FDA does have authority over dietary supplements, it often involves lengthy scientific and legal steps before products that are deemed harmful for human health are completely removed from the market and made illegal.

In the meantime, the Agency encourages people to check the labels of supplements and avoid products that contain DMAA.

Written by Joseph Nordqvist